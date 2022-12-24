Download Alchemy Garden TENOKE for free





Alchemy Garden TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

Alchemy Garden TENOKE PC Game 2022 Overview

Make magic potions and sell them in your alchemy shop! Explore the world and harvest plants to discover new recipes! Take care of your alchemy garden and decorate the shop as you like in this life sim!

Customize your Alchemist

Customize your Alchemist’s look to your liking, with different types of eyes, hairstyles, and outfits!

Literal doses

Create and discover a variety of potions through experiments with all kinds of plants and minerals.

Run your own potion shop

Run your own alchemy shop and sell plants, potions and minerals. The price of your goods will vary depending on the condition of your store and the variety and satisfaction of your customers. Sometimes your customers will want to haggle over the price!

Create beautiful gardens

Take care of your plants and decorate your garden with fences, lights, fountains and much more furniture! You can also buy neighboring land to expand your custom environment!

explore

Go outside in search of new plants and minerals for your experiments, you will find different plants in every season of the year! Oh, and don’t forget to visit Rosewood Ville, where you can accept kickbacks from the villagers, and buy all kinds of tools, seeds, or clothes!

Technical specifications for this version Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: English Download set / Re packer: TENOK File name: Alchemy_Garden_TENOKE.zip Game download size: 912 MBMD5SUM: 9338f7c71af677c3b334262fed35e015

Alchemy Garden TENOKE system requirements

Before you start Alchemy Garden TENOKE free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * OS: Windows 7+ / 8.1 / 10 64-bit * Processor: Intel i3 * Memory: 6 GB RAM * Graphics: ATI 5770, Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 * Storage: 500 MB available space

Download Alchemy Garden TENOKE for free

Click on below button to start Alchemy Garden TENOKE. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the complete setup link of the game directly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://oceanofgames.com/alchemy-garden-tenoke-free-download/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

