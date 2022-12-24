Google claims its plans for Pixel phones for the next three years have leaked.





If the Android Authority is to be believed, Google’s plans for its 2023-2025 Pixel phone lineup have leaked. On Thursday, the outlet published a timeline filled with information from anonymous but trusted sources, scrutinizing the plans and warning that some outcomes were more likely than others.

It’s worth reading the whole thing, but the main items are: According to the Android Authority, within Google there are talks about moving cheaper A-series phones into his once-in-a-two-year schedule, and there are plans for a design. The Pro Pixel for those who don’t need a giant 6.7-inch screen. The outlet also echoes rumors that Google can finally expect to unveil a $1,799 foldable phone next spring, and the company believes he’ll be launching the Samsung Z Flip in 2025 over the Z Fold. It is said that it is considering releasing a sequel close to.

Of course, it’s worth noting that even if the person who leaked this information to the Android Authority is 100% correct about Google’s plans, that could always change depending on how future phones are received. . The outlets are aware of that and have made it clear that there are many branch paths here. For example, keep in mind that the future of the Pixel 8as will depend on how well the Pixel 7a performs (we can expect an announcement about that phone at the next Google I/O, according to reports). Corporate folding strategies for 2024 and 2025.

With that said, let’s talk about the rumored compact Pixel Pro. That’s because the Android Authority has stressed that their sources say that’s what’s happening. The idea is that, like Apple, Google will have two sizes of professional phones with the same feature set. The current model, and the current regular he’s the same size as the Pixel 7, he’s the model with a 6.3-inch screen. Report. )

There are few details about what pro features the Pixel 9s will have, but given how far apart they are, that’s to be expected. If you ask me to make a prediction on the spot, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will launch next year with next-generation Tensor chips. and that Google has long-awaited replacement plans. Foldables are not popular.

This report is worth reading if you’re interested in the Pixel. Not just because it’s sprinkled with interesting bits (e.g. the non-Pro Pixel 8 could be slightly more compact than the current Pixel 7), but also because it gives a great overview. is. Here are the rumors that have been circulating about the Pixel series so far. Here’s another link in case you don’t want to scroll all the way to the top.

