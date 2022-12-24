



Akai Katana Shin Chronos Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action game.

Akai Katana Shin Chronos PC 2022 Game Overview

It is now the age of Taisho in a world similar to ancient Japan during a period of rapid economic growth, where fighter planes, tanks and battleships entered the war, and giants known as Guardians and Mugen made their way across the battlefield. The exciting stage of Akai Katana Shin, a horizontal shooting game, the game’s Japanese-inspired military graphics and cool character designs depict a dramatic story of clashes between family and old friends, and these elements are linked together by strategic game mechanics, featuring a variety of attack methods to experience . Katana ShinA home console version with 16:9 aspect ratio and new game features such as Hagane and Katana. Game mechanics have been tweaked for balance, from strategy crafting to point attack – versatile enough to play your way Two different shots of bullets, attack mode has more power and defense mode enhances mobility. Make good use of the range of skins and modes to infiltrate the ranks of the enemy and destroy them. In Akai Katana and Akai Katana Zetsu, timing well can block enemy shots even on a screen full of them. In Akai Katana Shin, create and fire a katana to quickly defeat powerful enemies. The highlight of this title is the ability to negate or deflect attacks instead of simply avoiding them. Take advantage of the Soul-Shift feature to turn things in your favor and earn higher points. und size and screen display. It does not allow to continue or restart. Rating and replays can be saved separately from normal play. Replay You can also use the edit function to jump directly into the game from a specific point in time. Musical arrangements for the game’s soundtrack. You can switch between three different BGM versions of this game, including the original soundtrack and new tracks created for Akai Katana Shin.

Technical specifications for this release Game version: Initial release Interface language: English Audio language: English ChronosGame download/reload collection File name: Akai_Katana_Shin_Chronos.zip Game download size: 1015 MBMD5SUM: f57a2efc88d3d78a60d5dc91d123b5b5

Akai Katana Shin Chronos system requirements

Before you start Akai Katana Shin Chronos free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * OS: Windows 10 64bit * Processor: Core i5-6500 * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 * Storage: 2 GB available space

Akai Katana Shin Chronos free download

Click on below button to start Akai Katana Shin Chronos. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the complete setup link of the game directly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://oceanofgames.com/akai-katana-shin-chronos-free-download/

