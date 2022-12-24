



V Rising v0.5.46351 Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

V Rising v0.5.46351 Early Access PC Game 2022 Overview

Vampire Survival Experience: Awaken as a powerless vampire after centuries of slumber. Scavenge for blood to regain your strength while hiding from the scorching sun to stay alive. Rebuild your castle and turn humans into your loyal servants as you try to raise your vampire empire. Make allies or enemies online or play alone locally, fend off holy soldiers, and wage war in a world of conflict. Will you be the next Dracula?

Gothic open world

Explore a vast world teeming with mythical horror and danger. Travel through lush forests, open countryside, and dark caves to discover valuable resources, meeting friends and foes along the way. Roam the world with fellow vampires or hunt alone as you plunder villages, conquer bandits, and scavenge the domains of supernatural monsters.

Fear of light – the rule of the night

Stick to shade during the day, otherwise the scorching rays of the sun will turn you to ashes. Roam at night and prey on your victims in the dark. As a vampire, you must quench your thirst for blood while planning your strategies around the day and night.

Raise your castle

Collect resources and discover ancient techniques to gain dark powers. Use your newfound knowledge to build a fortress where you can store your loot and grow your army of darkness. Personalize your domain, show off your vampire style and be sure to craft coffins for your servants and friends. Fortify your castle to protect your treasure from vampire rivals.

competition or cooperation

Travel alone or explore the world with friends. Fighting alongside other vampires will give you an edge in the fight to overcome Vardoran’s greatest threats. Raid other players’ castles or play as a diplomat in a game of blood, might and betrayal. Compete or collaborate – the choice is yours.

Master your vampire

Learn and master an arsenal of deadly weapons and unholy abilities. In V Rising, you aim skill shots and dodge projectiles with precise WASD controls and cursor-based aiming – no tap to move. Tailor your vampire to suit your play style by combining weapons with a variety of spells gained by defeating powerful enemies. Master your skills and unleash your evil powers.

Technical specifications for this version Game version: v0.5.46351 Interface language: English Audio language: EnglishUploader / Re packer Group: Early AccessGame File name: V_Rising_v0_5_46351_Early_Access.zip Game download size: 6.4 GBMD5SUM: bae016de6cfaa758bbcc3

System Requirements For V Rising v0.5.46351 Early Access

Before you start V Rising v0.5.46351 Early Access Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires 64-bit processor and OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-6600, 3.3GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X, 3.5GHz Memory: 12GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti, 2GB or AMD Radeon R7 360, 2 GB DirectX: v11 Networking: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 7 GB available space Additional Notes: Minimum system requirements may change in the future Suggested: Requires 64-bit processor and OS: Windows 10 64 Processor Bit: Intel Core i5-11600K, 3.9GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, 3.7GHz Memory: 12GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070, 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 590, 8GB DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 7 GB available space Additional notes: Recommended system requirements may change in the future

V Rising v0.5.46351 Early Access Free Download

Click on below button to start V Rising v0.5.46351 Early Access. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the complete setup link of the game directly.

