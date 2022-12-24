5 tech trends CIOs are watching for 2023





Speaker, Strategic IT Advisor for InterVision, author of Amplify Your Job Search: Strategies for Finding Your Dream Job.

To succeed in 2023, CIOs must be able to protect their organizations, create change, and deliver data insights to the enterprise. This includes keeping up with forecasts and trends.

From a focus on AI and the Metaverse to digital immune systems and industrial cloud platforms, popular predictions for the year ahead run the gamut. As many CIOs will be experimenting with and implementing some of the technologies identified in the Trends report, I’m curious to read these predictions and find out what his CIO at the midsize company thinks. I was. What are they focusing on for 2023?

To answer that question, I surveyed 250 members of The Indy CIO Network, a CIO networking group I founded in 2010. Members were asked to compulsorily rank a list of topics they would like to discuss in 2023, and were allowed to add other topics not listed.

The results surprised me. Anecdotally, attractiveness and retention are among the most important things on their minds, but the top five topics identified in the survey were cybersecurity, driving organizational change, and the required cultural Creation, Digital Transformation, AI and Prediction. analysis.

Cybersecurity in 2023

In 2023, the continued rise in ransomware attacks is likely to see more organizations step up security measures such as continuous penetration testing combined with penetration testing as a service. Most of these attacks take advantage of known unpatched vulnerabilities. Penetration testing improvements help organizations identify issues and ensure they’re resolved in near-real time.

2023: The Year of Driving Change

CIOs (perhaps more often than others) recognize that change is happening at an accelerating pace. They recognize that they must be catalysts for change to enable businesses to survive and thrive in the digital economy.

Beginning in 2023, CIOs may start building teams of leaders within their organizations. Digital skills are becoming a business imperative, and IT will lead the way in educating and coaching peers. New technologies such as AR and VR will be introduced to facilitate continuous learning and feedback.

You can start by reflecting on your vision for building your team of leaders. What does the future hold? What skills (hard and soft) will your organization need to realize its vision? Who has those skills today? Who can acquire those skills? What gaps should external recruitment fill? is it? Create a roadmap to ensure you and your team have the skills your vision requires.

Culture in 2023

CIOs recognize that they need to be involved in building culture within their teams and within the wider organization. As many companies struggle with the new realities of remote and hybrid work models, corporate culture is being pushed to the forefront.

Employees want more than a paycheck for their work. They want to see purpose and meaning in their work. They want a sense of community (even if they are highly distributed). In 2023, we will see more of his CIO creating cultural plans, such as project plans, to create the culture the organization needs. New technologies coming as part of the Metaverse may play an important role for them.

2023 and accelerated digital transformation

For many organizations, digital transformation has moved from hype to reality. The CIO and digital leader realized this wasn’t his one-off initiative. It’s a way of thinking.

The fact that driving change and creating culture ranks high on the list shows that CIOs recognize the need to bring a digital transformation mindset to their organizations. CIOs can leverage their experience with agile methodologies and extend those methodologies across the business. Technology plays a key role in building an intelligent enterprise.

Mainstream in 2023: AI and Predictive Analytics

Trends in these two related areas will become one of the most influential areas as businesses become more data-driven. CIOs can leverage their change management skills to help their colleagues understand what it means to be data-driven and its implications for decision-making processes.

In 2023, more technology teams will focus on putting data and actionable insights into the hands of every employee. With AI processing the vast amounts of data generated by all organizations and leveraging external data sources to gain even more insights, data governance will become a priority for more organizations.

2023 onwards

CIOs and other technology leaders should keep an eye on the future. The technology trends identified by analyst firms are materializing and should be ready. At the same time, they have to manage daily operations and departments.

To navigate 2023, CIOs will need more foresight to create the future of their organizations while meeting the needs of today. Organizations must become data-driven and move to a digital economy. CIOs must protect the business’ digital assets, influence change, and create a culture that engages employees and customers.

