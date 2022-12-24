ChatGPT Google News: ChatGPT says Google is ‘worried’ about its search business and more. Here’s why





Google, the search engine, is no longer just a search engine. It has become a gateway for people to the Internet and much more of an adjective. But the most popular search engine seems worried over its shoulder as artificial intelligence takes over the world. So does Google, which is said to have issued a red code on its AI chatbot ChatGPT. Search engines have taken many users away from other search engines such as Yahoo, AOL, and Bing. These search engines just couldn’t keep up with how smart Google Search was. Now, according to reports, Google fears artificial intelligence will do the same with its own search engine. Three weeks ago, AI research firm OpenAI experimented with a chatbot, ChatGPT, which subsequently went viral for its creative answers. There is also OpenAI’s DALL-E, which can render images based on text prompts, and the results have stunned the world. As such, experts believe his ChatGPT isn’t the only thing Google has to worry about. Many other research groups and small companies are working on similar technologies to replace traditional Internet search methods.Google is not without AI, although Google does not have this kind of artificial intelligence product. LaMDA, Google’s chatbot launched last year, attracted a lot of attention. This is largely because Google engineers called it sentient, but also because it shows how far the technology has come. Google has the technology needed to fight ChatGPT. But why not implement it? Well, there are some underlying issues, mostly with how machine learning models work and Google’s business model, as heard by The New York Times, Google executives and Voice revealed in his memo. Chatbots such as ChatGPT could upend the search business and ultimately impact the most profitable advertising business, according to an audio memo of CEO Sander, who is leading his AI efforts at the company. Pichai has worked on his definition of AI for the enterprise. So by replacing online search with AI, Google could effectively lose all revenue generated by advertising. Placing ads within conversations when people expect a direct answer. There’s more to the story. When published on the internet, the answers are based on human-generated data full of misinformation, bias and racism, with reprehensible results.AI chatbot replaces Google search ChatGPT Yes, it does a great job creatively, but it’s not factually accurate every time you call it. If it does, it’s not a good idea, says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.AI chatbots can’t replace search engines, at least for the time being. When I asked ChatGPT the same question, they said, “No, ChatGPT is not a search engine like Google. A type of trained artificial intelligence that is not designed to perform tasks such as finding and answering queries like a search engine, but instead generates text based on given prompts or input and can be used for tasks such as language translation, text summarization, and language generation.It’s hard to say what the future holds, but Google is actively working on LaMDA, ChatGPT , and other AI chatbots powered by the same technology that powers search engines.

