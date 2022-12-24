5 Crypto Web3 Predictions for 2023





2022 has been a pivotal year for Web3 in many ways. Despite some ups and downs, 2023 will undoubtedly be a breakthrough year. In his one year, in the first quarter of 2022 alone, he has raised over $2.5 billion in funding for Web3 game projects, and as of June 2022, he has over 1,550 blockchain games published. More investors will fund his Web3 game project. Furthermore, we believe that Web3 games will begin to be adopted not only by cryptocurrency enthusiasts, but also by traditional gamers. This will create a larger and more diverse market for Web3 games, resulting in more innovation and higher quality games. Ultimately, he believes 2023 will be a breakout year for Web3 games.

Web3 is not without criticism and concerns, but we are bullish on it. Here are some of the things we expect to happen in the Web3 marketplace in 2023.

A killer app is coming

As with any emerging genre, audiences start small before reaching the mainstream. Currently, the Web3 games audience is still relatively niche. However, this may change in the future when Web3 games become killer apps. Killer apps are games that are extremely broad, engaging, and viral, proving the core value of the emerging genre. We don’t have a killer app for Web3 games yet, but there are some very promising Web3 projects of his that have that potential. If any of these games run well, they could help boost the popularity of his Web3 games next year. Some of the most promising Web3 games include Waygu Games’ Undead Blocks, Big Time Studios’ Big Time, Utopian Game Labs’ Time Raiders, and Hymersion Studios’ Afterland. These games, and many others, have the potential to finally draw more players into his Web3 games next year.

Increased development investment in alpha and beta games

Web3 games are still in their infancy, but 2023 may be the year they start to come into their own. Many factors are colliding to create a perfect storm in Web3 game development. First and foremost, there is growing awareness of his Web3 gaming potential among investors and developers. Second, the Web3 infrastructure is maturing and becoming more user-friendly, making it easier for developers to create quality games. Finally, a new generation of gamers is emerging who are familiar with blockchain technology and eager to try out new gaming experiences. All these factors could lead to his increased investment in Web3 game development and the release of more quality games in 2023. Afterland, Magic Craft, Undead Blocks, SolCraft, EvoVerses, Big Time, Avalon, LandBox and many more developers are investing more resources into their games.

Improved discoverability and user experience

Given that traditional Web2 platforms like Steam do not support blockchain games, Web3 development is a highly fragmented area. As a result, Web3 developers quickly realized the pain of discoverability and onboarding players to Web3 games. Game development and onboarding are expected to become more accessible in 2023 due to increased innovation in Web3 by players such as Elixir, Flame and others. For all users, it leads to better discoverability and user experience.

Turbulence first, then growth

The Web3 space has seen a lot of development over the past year, with an influx of new projects and games. However, with the cryptocurrency crash of 2022, investment in this space has lost momentum. One of the main causes of the crash is a tight financial supply due to rising interest rates. As a result, I was hesitant to invest in Web3 projects.

Crashes are unfortunate, but typical growing pains for technologies and markets where the industry is still developing. At the same time, there is an influx of Web3 game projects that are on the decline after the cryptocurrency crash, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing when you see the industry organically weeding out poorly designed projects. Both of these trends contribute to project improvement and increased investment over time. In the meantime, Web3 developers need to be patient and keep building great products that solve real problems.

Some Blockchains Crash, Others Rise

There are currently hundreds of different blockchains, many of which are very similar. This fragmentation is one of the biggest obstacles to mainstream adoption of crypto assets and applications. For Web3 to take off, blockchain needs to be adopted less, more securely, and more widely. While the Bitcoin network is certainly the mainstay of a wide range of industries, cryptocurrency games primarily use other chains such as Ether. We expect many chains to fail or merge to create a more secure and trustworthy network front for users. Only then will we see mass adoption of Web3 technologies.

The massive success of Web3 games such as Axie Infinity, Decentraland, and The Sandbox garnered a lot of attention from the start. More and more game projects are demonstrating improved gameplay experiences resulting from cutting-edge technology and innovations in landscapes. The time is ripe to unlock new experiences and enjoy Web3’s incredible growth in 2023.

Web3 technology enables new levels of gaming never before possible. Web3 allows players to own in-game items, experiences, and data. This gives you a true sense of ownership and control over your gaming experience. Additionally, Web3 games are designed to be highly engaging and social, with features such as chat rooms, forums, and leaderboards to encourage interaction between players.

We expect these types of games to skyrocket in popularity in 2023 as more people discover the benefits of Web3 games.

