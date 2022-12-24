Edge-to-cloud digital transformation comes to life in this scenario for a major retailer.





Digital transformation as a business priority has been a theme of the last decade. But in the early 2020s, in response to his global COVID-19 pandemic, digital transformation was overheated. A company on a 5- or 10-year transformation roadmap was suddenly trying to make a drastic change in 5-10 weeks.

Here at ZDNET, we’ve taken a deep dive into the technologies that drive digital transformation. Most of our coverage focuses on technology, from AI to cloud, mobile, edge and more.

This article takes a slightly different approach. Rather than starting with technology and what you can do with it, we will visit a typical business and look at all the technologies they need to integrate to achieve their growth and profitability goals.

Many of these initiatives tend to be kept secret within the real-world companies running them, so this article focuses on the fictional decentralized homes and building materials chain retailer Home-by-Home. talk about Doing so allows you to dive into some areas of business operations that real companies might be hesitant to reveal publicly.

Case Study: Home by Home

At a basic level, a home-by-home store should be able to handle regular checkouts and customer transactions. This is a common practice for nearly all retailers, but one that is deeply ingrained in technology and innovation.

Each checkout transaction triggers a cornucopia of data updates. Inventory levels of purchased products may need to be reduced, resulting in reorders or shipping transfers from warehouses to retailers. That decision could be sent to a human buyer or managed by AI. This will take into consideration different pricing and inventory issues around the world in order to make the best decision.

Data about individual customers, stores, and geographies are passed to the analytics engine, giving product managers insight into buying habits and revealing new trends that may not be apparent without access to live data. There is a possibility.

And since most home-by-home stores have wireless shelf-to-talker tags (small displays that act as labels to show customers the price of an item), another AI process can measure sales rates, demand, and Consider available inventory. Then, dynamically lower or raise prices in store aisles, or initiate discount sales on the spot.

At a global level, retailers need to track supply chain issues around the world and consider weather, political and shipping analytics to ensure goods are where they are needed when they are needed. AI plays an active role here as well. In fact, we see AI playing an ever-greater role throughout his extended Home-by-Home network and across its supply chain.

By combining API access and microservices with big data and real-time analytics, Home-by-Home and its suppliers can keep up with the ever-changing global supply and demand, keeping vendors, orders, and promotions up to date. It can be changed. Availability and logistics will occur.

The company has thousands of stores ranging from approximately 105,000 square feet to approximately 170,000 square feet and stocks between 30,000 and 60,000 individual products, depending on the markets it serves. To keep track of all this inventory on each store floor, each store has a ton of IoT, especially in RFID and anti-theft. RFID items also help speed up checkout on some lines where consumers checkout themselves.

In addition, the company uses various sensors to manage environmental control (humidity control is important in some departments) and energy costs. Home-by-Home has long installed security cameras in its stores and parking lots, but these days it pumps out video feeds through a series of intelligent image processing systems to alert security immediately to incidents and accidents. is useful for

Home-by-Home has invested heavily in edge-to-cloud concepts because so much processing needs to happen in real-time at individual stores. Each store has its own secure, temperature-controlled computing bay that functions like a small data center, operating out of a box the size of a small cabin. On-the-spot real-time work is processed at the edge (each store), and data is constantly fed from the store to a home-by-home central data system and integrated cloud operations.

The company offers comprehensive e-commerce services via desktop browsers and mobile apps to help manage product availability, ordering and fulfillment/shipment processes. With over 70% of his online customers ordering from the mobile app and using the mobile app when physically in the store, the company believes not only in the quality of the app, but also the business information and real time data.

Since 2000, Home-by-Home has converted its large storefront into a dual-purpose facility, used for customer visits during the day and as an e-commerce fulfillment warehouse after hours. . The company has added automated pick-and-pack robots for the night shift, further relying on real-time inventory management, cameras and AI. All of these improvements have enabled the company to deliver heavier, more commonly ordered items directly to local consumers, significantly reducing wait times and delivery costs. A central warehouse that serves e-commerce orders holds hundreds of thousands more unknown SKUs of his that are shipped via parcel delivery services.

Earlier this year, Home-by-Home acquired a competitor with 450 stores and transformed them from outdated POS systems and central siled databases to an aggressively practiced edge-to-cloud digital transformation. We have started quite a bit of migration work to move to . Throughout your Home-by-Home operation.

End-to-end integration across all stores and vendors

There is one general operating principle by which Home-by-Home measures all IT decisions. Everything should be integrated and integrated smartly. It’s not enough to have data constantly flowing from stores to databases across the organization.

That data should go to the right place at the right time and trigger the right actions. Data flow is also not one-way. Data must move from vendors and suppliers to various departments of the company and through stores.

Home by Home defines operations at the edge as everything that happens at the store level, but also during shipments, docks and even vendor warehouses. Home-by-Home has systematically refined its vendor selection, considering whether IT operations can share API data and microservices.

Home-by-Home still operates its own data center. We have two facilities that manage sensitive information such as personal employee data, financial data, data that needs to be localized for various tax benefits, and information that could affect stock performance.

But the company has also invested heavily in cloud infrastructure and SaaS implementations. As a general rule, applications that can be signed up and delivered on demand are selected for the time it takes to build them in-house.

This end-to-end integration from edge to cloud to every store and vendor, weather and logistics forecasting, and shipper tracking can get very complex. The number of IT systems, accounts, dashboards, and management consoles is staggering. But when Home-by-Home decided to make uncompromising digital transformation a core value, they began looking for vendors who could also provide the necessary integrations to make it easier to manage.

Dynamic provisioning and on-demand infrastructure from edge to cloud are key to the solution. That way, it doesn’t rely solely on forklift infrastructure to add new resources, like it did when it needed to spin up to support the 450-store chain it acquired earlier this year. Many of the backend functions can simply be scaled up and provisioned dynamically as needed.

It can also handle seasonal spikes, so IT infrastructure resources can be added by about 30% for the critical home renovation season, but scaled back in months when consumers are focused on other concerns. can reduce your spending.

Edge-to-cloud platform

HPE GreenLake is an example of a company that offers edge-to-cloud services that bring the centralized dashboard, on-demand provisioning, and pay-as-you-go benefits of public cloud infrastructure to on-premises and edge computing. install. This is what companies like Home-by-Home need to be able to start provisioning newly acquired services immediately. There is no ordering and waiting period for new configurations.

Also: How moving from edge to cloud is driving the next phase of digital transformation

Other edge-to-cloud providers such as AWS Outpost, Azure Stack, Google Anthos, IBM Cloud Satellite, and Red Hat’s Edge Validated Patterns offer a unique take on edge-to-cloud stacks. Importantly, IT professionals no longer have to silo solutions to solve problems at different points in the operational infrastructure.

An edge-to-cloud platform helps converge the entire solution, offering the benefits of individual vendor products, but without the confusion of many different control consoles and billing requirements. Instead, you can operate your entire hybrid, multi-cloud, multi-vendor, multi-component network as a cohesive whole while enjoying the benefits of the best available solutions. This not only reduces productivity and costs, but also reduces errors and improves overall security.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/digital-transformation-powered-by-edge-to-cloud-comes-to-life-in-this-scenario-of-a-big-box-retailer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos