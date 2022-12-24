Google appeals Indian antitrust ruling on Android





BENGALURU (Reuters) – Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL.O) was awarded $162 million in anti-competitive conduct on Wednesday after India’s antitrust watchdog ordered the company to change its approach to the Android platform. announced that it would appeal against the fine. practice.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in October that Google would use its dominant position in markets such as online search and app stores for Android to boost mobile web browsers and apps like Chrome and YouTube in online video hosting. said it was protecting the position of

A Google spokesperson said Friday, “We believe the CCI’s decision will be a major setback for Indian users and businesses, who trust Android’s security features and can drive up the cost of their mobile devices. We have decided to appeal the CCI’s decision.”

Reuters previously reported that the CCI ruling worried Google and called for broader remedial action.

Counterpoint Research estimates that about 97% of India’s 600 million devices are running Android.

“Android has delivered tremendous benefits to Indian users, developers and OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and has driven India’s digital transformation. , we remain committed to our users and partners,” said Google.

Google faces increased antitrust investigations around the world, with a European court upholding a 2018 ruling earlier this year that imposed Google “unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices.” There was a big setback that greatly supported the decision.

Google plans to appeal this decision as well, and will be fined a record $4.1 billion.

The company has also been accused of signing restrictive anti-competitive agreements while licensing the Android operating system to smartphone players.

According to the US tech giant, Android offers more choice for everyone and such deals help keep the operating system free.

