Lenovo Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Industry-Leading Lenovo Neptune Cooling Technology, Offering Customers Worldwide a Wide Range of Sustainable Computing Solutions

Potsdam Institute for Climate Research (PIK) Selects Lenovo High Performance Computing Solutions to Drive Energy Efficient Climate Research

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 23, 2022 /CSRwire/ – At SC22, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) unveils its latest high-performance computing (HPC), bolstering industry-leading Lenovo Celebrating 10 years of Neptune liquid cooling technology. ) updates, concepts, and solutions designed to deliver powerful data insights to organizations of all sizes. The company showcased a broad range of ThinkSystem servers that extend sustainable computing capabilities to more customers around the world, enabling customers to efficiently accelerate data-driven insights and improve business outcomes. did. The company also notes that PIK chose its HPC and Lenovo Neptune water cooling solutions to develop its next supercomputer, which will enable a deeper understanding of climate change while deploying innovative energy efficiency practices. announced.

Businesses today are expected to serve a greater purpose through sustainable and responsible innovation. Since its launch, Lenovo Neptune has served as an industry leader in liquid cooling, enabling HPC customers to maximize efficiency with a wide range of alternative cooling solutions that reduce power consumption while improving performance and accelerating computing capabilities. I’ve been supporting you. As companies modernize IT to drive business intelligence, Lenovo is focused on bringing the power of his HPC to every business, enabling organizations of all sizes to extract powerful data insights. Enabling us to solve mankind’s greatest challenges.

As the world’s top supercomputer provider(1), recently awarded the top spot on the Green500, we are committed to enabling high-end supercomputing from Exascale to Everyscale, enabling organizations of all sizes to achieve energy efficient HPC and We make the data work. Scott Tease, his HPC and AI vice president and general manager at Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, said: Industry-leading Lenovo Neptune liquid cooling technology can be applied to CPUs and GPUs and can scale from a single server to hundreds of rack solutions, driving energy and performance efficiency and bringing it back to your business. help accelerate innovation and drive competitive results. .

A world leader in climate impact research for global sustainability and solutions, PIK helps scientists better understand climate change and devise strategies for the sustainable development of humanity and nature. We’ve been working with Lenovo for almost a decade on useful supercomputing capabilities. PIK chose Lenovo Neptune liquid cooling and HPC solutions to develop its latest supercomputer. In addition to accelerating research capabilities, this supercomputer will introduce groundbreaking operational efficiency innovations to pass energy savings back to buildings, optimizing energy use to meet stringent sustainability goals. while improving computing performance. When completed, the new supercomputer will be one of the fastest in the world, rapidly accelerating data storage and processing to generate complex computer modeling that develops real-world scenarios for use by political and business decision makers. To do.

PIK is pleased to be an early customer of the 4th generation EPYC processors on Lenovo ThinkSystem servers. As a professional body studying the impact of climate change on natural and social systems with the goal of global sustainability, it was important to reduce the carbon footprint of our computer systems as much as possible. PIK IT Services. Working with Lenovo and its HPC partner, pro-com DATENSYSTEME GmbH, to deploy Lenovos NeptuneTM liquid cooling technology and pair it with AMD EPYC processors to deliver significant performance improvements over previous systems while delivering can reduce the power required to run the system.

As part of Lenovo’s recently announced Infrastructure Solutions V3 portfolio, Lenovo also announced the fifth generation of Lenovo Neptune Direct Water-Cooling technology, offering a wide range of ThinkSystem servers with Lenovo Neptune to maximize system heat. Recover 98% and save electricity. Up to 40% consumption. At SC22, the company showcased new high-density servers. It is ideal for performance-oriented solutions, helping customers leverage data to dramatically accelerate workloads and improve business outcomes. Additionally, the new Lenovo Neptune liquid-assisted cooling solution helps maximize data center efficiency with optimal CPU cooling for traditional air-cooled data centers. Lenovos expanded liquid cooling portfolio supports 4th Gen AMD EPYC and future 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors as well as Intel Xeon CPU Max Series, Intel Data Center GPU Max 1550 and Intel Data Center GPU Max 1350. It also includes NVIDIA GPUs and network accelerators. , provides better performance.

Designed for the circular economy, Lenovo’s enhanced portfolio offers advances in service, packaging and product design aimed at helping customers achieve their sustainability goals. Our innovative packaging design uses rack integration methods that ship servers pre-installed in racks, saving over 3.5 million pounds of cardboard to date. Lenovo also recently announced the expansion of Lenovo CO2 Offset Services to select Lenovo ThinkSystem servers. This helps companies offset their emissions by supporting UN climate action projects. In addition, the recently announced Lenovo TruScale Sustainability service offers pay-as-you-go access to help prevent over-provisioning and reduce energy consumption, and Lenovo Asset Recovery Services help with end-of-life asset retirement.

These advancements help Lenovo customers achieve their sustainability goals, accelerate data intelligence, and support Lenovo’s vision of reaching net zero by 2050.

