Google raises heat to Samsung with future phones





Details about all of Google’s upcoming Pixel smartphones have leaked thanks to a new report from the Android Authority. The company’s smartphone launch strategy for 2023, 2024 and 2025 has been revealed. According to the publication, Google could launch up to 15 different smartphones over the next three years.

Interestingly, Google also plans to launch foldable devices such as the clamshell foldable and side-by-side foldable, which will go head-to-head with the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold series. This means Samsung will have to compete with Google in the foldable smartphone space as well as the non-foldable smartphone space in the next few years.

Google plans to launch a Galaxy Z Fold competitor in the first half of 2023

Google plans to launch two smartphones in April or May 2023. His one of them is his Pixel 7A, codenamed “Lynx.” As you can imagine, this phone will be a more affordable alternative to the Pixel 7. According to the report, the Pixel 7A will cost the same as the Pixel 6A at $449.

The second device is the Pixel Fold, a side-by-side folding smartphone similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It directly competes with the Galaxy Z Fold lineup. Unfortunately, there are very few details about its specs at the moment.

Pixel 8 series coming in 2H 2023

Around the fall of 2023, Google plans to launch the Pixel 8 lineup. As with his Pixels this year, the Pixel 8 has two of his devices, the Pixel 8, codenamed “Shiba,” and the Pixel 8 Pro, codenamed “Husky.”

The Pixel 8 Pro has similar screen sizes and dimensions to the Pixel 7 Pro, but Google is reportedly shrinking the Pixel 8’s screen size and overall form factor. In other words, it could directly compete with the Galaxy S23. Both of his Pixel 8 series phones are said to be powered by a chipset codenamed “Puma,” and Google plans to market this SoC as the Tensor G3.

Google may or may not launch Pixel 8A in the first half of 2024

In the first half of 2024, we could see a Pixel 8A codenamed “Akita”. However, Google may only launch this phone if it finds success with the Pixel 7A. Otherwise, the company could scrap its plans to launch the device.

Apparently, Google is also considering releasing a Pixel A series smartphone every two years instead of every year. If the brand launches his Pixel 8A, it will reportedly cost $499, which is $50 more than its predecessor.

Pixel 9 series could arrive with three phones in 2H 2024

The Pixel 9 series will reportedly arrive in the fall of 2024, and interestingly, there will be three phones, making the lineup more like Apple’s iPhone series.

I have a Pixel 9 that looks like an iPhone 14. Then there’s the Pixel 9, pro-codenamed “Caiman,” like the iPhone 14 Pro. His third device, codenamed “Komodo,” is set to enter the league of iPhone 14 Pro Max. All three phones will have the “Redondo” chipset, which Google will probably call the Tensor G4.

Along with that, Google may also release a successor to the Pixel Fold. Reportedly, we’ll only get concrete about the second-generation foldable once we see consumer reaction to the “Felix.”

Google’s Galaxy Z Flip rival could come in 2025

Google’s 2025 smartphone lineup could be heavily influenced by the success or failure of its 2023 and 2024 devices. But more importantly, Google plans to launch a foldable foldable smartphone in 2025. This could go directly against the Galaxy Z Flip series.

Google’s flip-style phone will likely launch alongside the Pixel 10 lineup with three devices. The first one is the Pixel 10, which will be the base variant of the lineup, and the Pixel 10 Pro has two models of him, one with a smaller screen size and one with a larger screen size.

That said, Google may also drop plans to launch a foldable Pixel phone, in which case the company could launch four foldable Pixel phones. This includes the Pixel 10 small and large sizes and the Pixel 10 Pro. small size and large size. This strategy is also similar to apples.

So it looks like Google’s smartphones to be launched in 2023, 2024 and 2025 will be heavily influenced by Apple’s and Samsung’s current flagship device lineups. will compete with Samsung on the front. Samsung definitely needs to step up its game if it wants to dominate the race.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sammobile.com/news/google-bring-up-heat-to-samsung/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos