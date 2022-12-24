Tulane University New $10M Startup Fund Launched to Strengthen Women- and Minority-Driven Businesses Across Louisiana





Louisiana startups have a new place to pitch after Tulane University launched a $10 million fund earlier this month. This fund is specifically designed to invest in women- and minority-led ventures statewide.

Part of the $10 million will come from a new statewide small business growth initiative and a matching monetary donation from the university. Startups and companies selected to join the portfolio will have access to consulting, mentoring and growing partnership opportunities in Tulane’s Innovation Institute.

Kimberly Gramm, Chief Innovation and Entrepreneurship Officer at Tulane and president of the Tulanes Innovation Institute, told Hypepotamus the fund plans to begin implementing checks towards the end of the first quarter of 2023. .

The fund is designed to help change the narrative about women- and minority-run ventures in the early stages of development. Women and minority-founded startups only get a fraction of all the capital put into it, despite record funding rounds closing in the past three years. Less than 2% of her $31 billion held by 200 venture capital funds is allocated to startups with diverse leaders, according to a report by the nonprofit Diversity VC.

Growing Louisiana Startup Infrastructure

2022 has been an impressive year for Louisiana startups, with domestic SaaS startup Resilia winning a record $35 million Series B round. According to data available on Crunchbase, 35 Louisiana startups have raised more than $93 million in total in the last 12 months.

Rob Lalka of the Tulanes Albert Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, who curates the annual Greater New Orleans Startup Report, said the ability to attract investors from outside our region is a validator of the progress our startups are making. He said this year’s report is a showcase, while it could be. Enable companies to attract external investment and receive the capital they need to support growth from local investors. This is an important step towards creating a more robust and much more self-sustaining ecosystem.

As well as funding news, the city has seen some pretty unique innovations this year, from a recent college graduate launching a glass recycling startup to becoming an emerging hub for blockchain and Web3 startups. It is also the home base.

Tulane University is also committed to building an entrepreneurial ecosystem. The university is opening a new Innovation District to serve both Tulane and the wider New Orleans community.

The Innovation District supports the startup community, supports the growth of individual innovators and entrepreneurs, supports the growth of science and research, and supports economic development efforts to create Louisiana’s opportunity for intergenerational wealth. is part of a comprehensive plan that includes Gum told Hipepotamus. The district will consist of many elements, including incubators, accelerators, proof-of-concept funding, shared workspaces with bump capabilities for inclusive, people-to-co-create, and risk mitigation. You can also access support services. Technology for the development of innovative products, technologies, and startups for success in downtown New Orleans. The environment in which we live, work, learn and play represents an innovation-driven local economy fostered by the linkage of economic, physical and network assets.

