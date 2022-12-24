Hypothermia in nonhuman primates paves the way for future applications in human spaceflight





Illustration of how preoptic neurons drive hypothermia and cold defense, and examples of potential applications in spaceflight — SIAT

Hibernation is a state that certain mammals adopt to adapt to the harsh conditions of winter. Typical features of hibernation include a significant reduction in metabolic activity and a drop in body temperature.

Warm-blooded primates (with the exception of lemurs) do not naturally hibernate or become lethargic. But can the body temperature of primates be manipulated into hypometabolism or artificial hibernation?

A research team led by Dr. WANG Hong and Dr. DAI Ji at the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences recently reported the first credence in non-human primates triggered by activating a group of hypothalamic neurons. Reported possible hypothermia.

The research was published in The Innovation on December 3rd.

By combining chemical genetic manipulations, functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scanning, behavioral analysis, and monitoring a comprehensive set of physiological and biochemical parameters, researchers have demonstrated that nonhuman primates We investigated thermoregulation in Macaca fascicularis.

“To investigate the brain-wide network as a result of preoptic area (POA) activation, we performed fMRI scans and identified multiple regions involved in thermoregulation and interoception,” said the corresponding author. One, Dr. DAI, said: “This is the first fMRI study to investigate functional connectivity across the brain revealed by chemogenetic activation.”

The researchers selectively targeted excitatory neurons in the POA of the hypothalamus of monkey brains by locally infecting neurons with a virus encoding DREADD driven by the CAMKII promoter. “DREADD” refers to designer receptors that are only activated by designer drugs. They found that activation of a subset of her POA neurons by her cognate DREADD agonist, clozapine N-oxide (CNO), reliably induced hypothermia in anesthetized and awake monkeys.

In anesthetized experiments, surprisingly, CNO-induced neuronal activity induced a decrease in core body temperature and antagonized external heating. This indicates that the evolutionarily conserved POA excitatory neurons are also functionally conserved and play an important role in thermoregulation in the primate brain.

Researchers examined autonomic and behavioral responses to induced hypothermia in a monkey model. In contrast to mice, which are normally less active and have a lower heart rate, monkeys defend their body temperature by increased heart rate, skeletal muscle tremors, and increased locomotion. All data support the idea that the thermoregulatory mechanisms in primates are more complex than in mice. Anatomically conserved cell types may differ in their connectivity and function.

“This study provides the first successful demonstration of hypothermia in primates based on targeted neuron manipulation,” said Dr. WANG. “With the growing passion for human spaceflight, this hypothermic monkey model is a milestone in the long road to artificial hibernation.”

Primate preoptic neurons promote hypothermia and cold defense, The Innovation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spaceref.com/newspace-and-tech/hypothermia-in-nonhuman-primate-paves-the-way-for-future-application-in-human-spaceflight/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos