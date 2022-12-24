Google reveals the most searched recipes, plants and pets of the year





Each year, Google compiles a ton of data and attempts to organize the world’s information into “years of search.” It’s a compilation of popular search terms, people, and topics that have emerged over the course of the year.

In 2022, the world searched for “can i change” more than ever before. From changing careers to exploring new perspectives on life, people have found ways to rethink themselves and reshape the world around them.

Below are highlights of the most searched terms, questions and places around the world in 2022. You can check the full list here.

search

Wordle India v England Queen Elizabeth of Ukraine India v SA World Cup India v West Indies iPhone 14 Jeffrey Dahmer Indian Premier League

recipe

Google Maps: Popular Cultural Landmarks

Buckingham Palace, London, United Kingdom Big Ben, London, United Kingdom Great Pyramid of Giza, Al Giza Desert, Egypt Christ of Corcovado, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Royal Palace of Brussels, Brussels, Belgium Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, Taipei City, Taiwan Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, Taipei City, Taiwan Louvre Pyramid, Paris, France Palais Idal, Haute Lives, France Gyeongbokgung Palace, Seoul, South Korea

Google Maps: Top Scenic Spots

Sky Garden, London, UK Setas de Sevilla, Seville, Spain Tanah Lot, Bali, Indonesia HeHa Ocean View, Special Region of Yogyakarta, Indonesia Ponta da Piedade, Lagos, Portugal Oshino Hakkai, Oshino, Japan Belvedere del Gianicolo, Rome, Italy Petrin Tower, Prague, Czech Miradouro de Santa Luzia, Lisbon, Portugal Wuling, Nantou County, Taiwan

Google Lens: Top Plants & Fungi

Garden Rose Mushroom Damask Rose Passion Flower Philodendron Devil’s Ivy Hybrid Tea Rose Mini Rose Chrysanthemum China Rose

Google Lens: popular houseplants

Philodendron Devil’s ivy Bamboo shoot Echeveria Dracaena fern Jade plant Dumb stick Hollow alocasia

Google Lens: Top Pets

domestic cat tabby cat polydactyl cat aspin labrador retriever pitbull european shorthair hound munchkin cat staffordshire bull terrier

Below are some of the most Googled search terms and questions across Ireland in 2022. You can check the full list here.

search

Wardle Ukraine Queen Elizabeth Aisling Murphy World Cup Hurdle Dahmer Johnny Depp Russia Anne Heche

What is…

What is NATO? What is Monkeypox? What is Wardle? What is an oligarch? What are NFTs? What is aphasia? What is hepatitis? What is the population of Ukraine? What is Salmonella? What is Met Gala?

movie

The Batman Uncharted Thor Love & Thunder Top Gun The Banshees of Inisherin Encanto Black Adam The Lost Daughter Don’t Worry Darling The Good Nurse

