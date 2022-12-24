Google eases ban on CBD ads





Google, owned by Alphabet Inc., announced in January that in a program designed to test a relaxation of rules on the promotion of cannabis-derived substances, formally known as cannabidiol, some of the products made using CBD were sold. Start advertising your product for the first time.

The news represents a small breakthrough for CBD product owners who have long blocked some tech companies from advertising their products online.

Lisa Buffo, founder and CEO of the Cannabis Marketing Association, says Google’s decision to open the door to promote some CBD products is a step in the right direction. The opportunity for businesses to connect with their customers where they are has long been coveted.

The pilot comes in response to the prevalence and wide availability of CBD products, a Google spokesperson said. The company’s YouTube video platform posted its first drop in ad revenue since the company began reporting unit performance.

Google, the world’s largest digital advertising company, updated two advertising policies on January 20 to allow the promotion of CBD-containing medicines approved by the Food and Drug Administration in a pilot program.

We will also advertise topical hemp-derived products as long as they contain less than 0.3% of the psychoactive substance tetrahydrocannabinol found in the cannabis plant. These include products such as candles, bath bombs, and beauty products.

Ads approved in the pilot will initially only appear to users in California, Colorado, and Puerto Rico. It will not appear on users who have been identified as under 18 or on certain ad formats, such as YouTube’s Masthead his banner.

Ads promoting other CBD-based products, such as supplements, food additives, and inhalants, will continue to be unacceptable in our advertising business. However, according to the company’s blog post published Thursday, Google will remove CBD from its list of prohibited pharmaceutical and supplement advertising businesses.

The easing follows a similar move by Twitter Inc. in 2019 to allow some advertisers of non-ingestible topical CBD products to target their ads to US users in most states. is. Many major digital ad companies, including Amazon.com, Facebook and Instagram owner Meta Platforms, still ban ads promoting CBD and cannabis products.

“By enabling all businesses to advertise their legitimate products, it could increase revenue and increase exposure to customers who are looking for reputable products but don’t know where to turn.”

Dafna Revah, Vice President of CBD Kratom

But some CBD sector executives say Google’s pilot isn’t progressing fast enough. Hemp-based CBD products with less than 0.3% THC are legal under federal law, and as such, responsible merchants should be allowed to promote them more widely online, they say.

Allowing all businesses to advertise their legitimate products could increase revenue and increase exposure to customers looking for reputable products but not sure where to turn, he said. Dafna Revah, vice president of CBD and cannabis, CBD Kratom, said. Product retailer.

Liz Dolinski, chief marketing officer at health and sexual wellness company Foria, which uses CBD in its products, said she was disappointed by the limited scope of Google’s pilot program.

By allowing CBD products to fully use Google’s platform, it opens up many other marketing opportunities for Foria, as many other peripheral marketing technologies and platforms link into Google’s ecosystem. she added.

Companies that manufacture CBD products have traditionally been forced to get creative to post their products online on social media accounts, invest in public relations, and even set up virtual shops in the metaverse. .

Google will consider user and advertiser feedback before considering expanding CBD ads beyond its three test markets, a spokeswoman said.

The company went with Portland’s Ledger Script. An Oregon-based compliance firm that certifies sellers before promoting his CBD products on Google. Vetted advertisers are subject to Google’s misrepresentation policy, which aims to ban ads that contain false claims, including cures for incurable diseases, the company said.

Write to Katie Deighton at [email protected]

