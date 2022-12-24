Google Disputes Order Of CCI On Android Devices, Calling It A Setback For Indian Users





Google has challenged the CCI’s order against the tech giant abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem, saying the ruling is a setback for Indian users, and it will not allow such devices in India. Said it would be more expensive.

Competition Commission has fined Google Rs 133.776 crore for anti-competitive practices related to Android mobile devices. In its October ruling, the CCI ordered internet giants to end a range of unfair business practices.

Google is currently approaching the National Court of Corporate Law Appeals (NCLAT) to challenge the CCI’s order.

A Google spokesperson told PTI: “We are appealing the CCI’s decision on Android because we believe the CCI’s decision will be a major blow to Indian users and businesses who rely on Android’s security features and may drive up the cost of their mobile devices. “We look forward to making a case at NCLAT and remain committed to our users and partners,” the spokesperson added.

Android has brought significant benefits to Indian users, developers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), driving India’s digital transformation, the company said.

According to sources, Google is seeking a halt to the order, and CCI has warned that the open Android business model will continue to grow, especially in India.

The CCI’s decision exposes Indian users to unprecedented security risks, making Android devices in India more expensive, less capable and less secure than they are today.

A source with knowledge of the company’s position said Google believes the ruling will hurt Indian developers and increase costs.

Appeals against CCI’s orders may be made before the Appellate Tribunal, NCLAT.

Google was fined over Rs 2.2 crore in two CCI judgments less than a week ago in October.

In its second judgment against Google, the Competition Commission fined the company Rs 936.44 crore for abusing its dominant position over Play Store policies.

In November, while considering legal options in the aftermath of the CCI ruling, Google said it would “enforce requirements for developers to use Play’s billing system for purchases of digital goods and services by users in India.” Pause,” he said.

India is a key market for global tech giants attracted by its large user base, tech appetite, business potential and enabling policies.

Google’s India-born CEO, Sundar Pichai, said during a visit to India earlier this week that the pace of technological change in the country has been staggering, and that the company is supporting small businesses and start-ups, investing in cybersecurity, It said it provides education and skills training. His AI (artificial intelligence) applications in fields such as agriculture and healthcare.

