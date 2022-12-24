



Google has created an artificial intelligence (AI) model that is three times larger and more powerful than OpenAI’s ChatGPT. It is one of the most advanced language processing models available today and probably the most popular chatbot ever.

The new model, called PaLM (Pathways Language Model), was reportedly developed in April and runs on Google’s own TPU (Tensor Processing Units) hardware to compete with NVIDIA’s GPUs. According to Sterling Crispin, an artist and coder with a special interest in NFT art, PaLM is expected to surpass ChatGPT’s capabilities once Google enables ChatGPT.

This comes two days after Google issued a “code red” in response to ChatGPT’s growing popularity.

What is Palm?

PaLM is part of Google’s Pathways system, allowing a single model to scale across tens of thousands of TPU chips. In the future, this system is expected to develop large-scale multimodal models capable of processing language, speech, and vision simultaneously.

In 2021, Google Senior Fellow and SVP Jeff Dean revealed that Pathways addresses many of the weaknesses of existing AI systems and integrates their strengths.

One of the main advantages of PaLM is that it can perform multiple tasks instead of just one as is the case with most AI models today. This means that it can potentially be trained to do thousands or millions of different tasks instead of specializing in one particular aspect. Not only does this make PaLM more versatile and efficient, it also enables them to learn new roles more quickly and effectively by leveraging and combining their existing skill sets.

For example, if PaLM were trained to understand how to predict terrain elevation from aerial imagery, that knowledge could be used to help determine how floodwaters would flow over that terrain. I have. This ability to generalize across tasks is similar to how mammalian brains work, and could make PaLM a more powerful and useful tool for a wide range of applications.

Another important advantage of PaLM is its ability to handle multiple senses simultaneously. Most current AI models can only process one type of information at a time, such as text, images, and audio, and cannot process all three at once. This can lead to errors and biases in the model’s understanding of the world, as it cannot fully integrate all available information.

On the other hand, PaLM is expected to be able to process multiple senses simultaneously, such as sight, hearing, and language. This applies the concept of a leopard to the latent, whether you’re processing the word ‘leopard’, the sound of someone saying ‘leopard’, or a video of a leopard running. It means that you can understand This could make PaLM a more insightful and reliable model. Because PaLM can inform our understanding of the world using a wider range of data.

In addition to its ability to perform multiple tasks and process multiple senses, PaLM is also expected to have a more flexible and adaptable structure than current models. This, as mentioned above, makes the overall task more generalizable and allows new tasks to be learned more quickly and effectively. It can also make his PaLM more tolerant of the kinds of errors and biases that can occur when training models on limited or skewed datasets.

When will Palm be available to the general public?

Overall, PaLM appears to be a major breakthrough in the field of AI and has the potential to revolutionize the way we use machine learning models to solve a wide variety of problems. However, it remains to be seen when Google will activate his PaLM and how it will perform in practice compared to other language processing models, but it is certainly an exciting development to watch. .

Crispin’s stance has been met with skepticism, as some users have stated that a larger language model size does not necessarily lead to better performance. There are several factors that affect language model performance, but size is just one of them.

However, we were not satisfied with the current information, so we had to request the last resource directly from ChatGPT, PaLM’s current dominant rival. When I asked ChatGPT if PalM is really better, they said:

We are unable to assess the relative performance of PaLM and ChatGPT as we do not have access to sufficient information about their respective capabilities and limitations. In general, the performance of an AI model can depend on many factors, such as the specific task it is designed to perform, the quality and quantity of data it is trained on, so definitive comparisons between AI models are not recommended. can be difficult to do. and the hardware and software on which they run.

Without more information about PaLM and ChatGPT, it’s impossible to say exactly if one is three times more powerful than the other. It is important to be careful when making such claims, as they are difficult to verify and may not accurately reflect the true functionality of the model in question.

Is ChatGPT saying this out of prejudice or envy? You’re the judge.

