where is he now NORAD, Google follow location





Chase Santa’s sleigh with NORAD’s Santa Tracker

Follow Santa and his sleigh as he delivers gifts around the world with NORAD’s Santa Tracker.

America today

Santa Claus is coming to town and you can use several different tools to track him.NORAD and Google both offer services to track St. Nick’s whereabouts on Christmas Eve. Here’s how to track Santa Claus as he travels.

He makes a list and checks it twice.

Christmas Eve. Santa Claus and his reindeer have a busy night delivering gifts to children around the world.

But when will Santa arrive in the United States and when will he fly over your state and neighborhood? You can track St. Nick’s journey to

If you want an accurate estimate of when to give up milk and Christmas cookies, here’s what you need to know.

What are the best Christmas cookies? Google shares top holiday searches by state

why does santa look like him?How his image changed from Elvis Presley to today’s style

NORAD Tracks Santa

NORAD has tracked Santa Claus every year since 1958. However, NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command, began tracking Santa Claus in 1955.

The organization says it will use radar, satellites and fighter jets to track Santa’s route. We don’t know exactly when Santa will arrive at your home, but he departs from the International Date Line in the Pacific, travels west, through the South Pacific, and into Australia, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. going now. .

“NORAD will coordinate with Santa’s elf launch staff to confirm the launch time, from which point Santa will call the shots,” NORAD confirms on its website.

“Since Santa doesn’t want to rush the important task of delivering presents to children and spreading joy to everyone, the only logical conclusion is that Santa is somehow in his own space-time continuum. It’s working with,” they added.

The NORAD Truck Santa Operations Center will be “fully operational” on Christmas Eve at 4:00 AM (MST), with approximately 750 Canadian and American military and civilian volunteers spreading the Santa cheer. You can visit their website to get the latest on Santa, or call a volunteer at Peterson Space Force Station in Colorado.

Amazon Alexa customers can also use the NORAD Tracks Santa Skill. This allows users to ask, “Alexa, where’s Santa?” Google Santa Tracker

Google is also tracking Santa’s journeys this year, and according to its website, is releasing a “tracking experience that will allow you to track Santa and his reindeer as they deliver presents to children around the world.”

You can also use Google Assistant to learn more about Santa Claus and hear updates from the North Pole. Google Assistant can also tell Santa jokes, among other features.

Google has been tracking Santa’s journey on Christmas Eve since 2004, and it’s calculated that Santa’s journey lasts 25 hours.

