How to Easily Switch from Android to iOS with the Google App





Switching to an iPhone after using an Android phone for years is no easy feat. We’re not just switching to a new phone, we’re switching to a new ecosystem. It’s a big shift, and one that few would refuse to give up on Google’s cold turkey iCloud. If you’re used to Android devices, and more importantly Google services, you might be wondering if there’s a way to absorb all the benefits of an iPhone without giving up the comfort of Android.

Android 13 and iOS 16 have a lot in common, but you can’t sideload apps, transfer files over Bluetooth, or create guest accounts.

With these limitations in mind, here’s how to get used to your new iPhone after moving off Android.

how to add google account to iphone

First, you need to access your Google account on your new iPhone. If you’re using an Android phone, your main Google account stores passwords, contacts, and other personal information you might need later, besides your email. Adding a Google account is easy.

[設定]>[メール]Go to[アカウント]Tap.[アカウントの追加]and select as your email provider[Google]Choose. Go to the Google sign-in page. Enter your email address followed by your password. Once approved, you will be asked to select which apps to sync. If you need it on your iPhone,[メール],[連絡先],[カレンダー],and[メモ]Choose.this later[設定]>[メール]>[アカウント]You can also do it from[保存]to finish.

You can now access your email from the Mail app, sync contacts backed up to your Google account to your iPhone’s Contacts app, and sync your calendars.

Install your favorite Google apps from the App Store

Next, you’ll need the Google app. Almost every Google app or service on Android is available on the App Store and most offer the same functionality as his Android version.

Google Apps Google Chrome Google Maps Google Photos Google Drive Gmail YouTube Google Assistant Google Keep Google Calendar Google Meet Google Docs Google News Snapseed Google Pay Gboard Google Home Google Duo Google Fit Switch default browser on iPhone to Google Chrome

Since iOS allows users to use a third-party web browser as their default, they can use Google Chrome as their primary browser and forget about Safari. You can also sync passwords and other auto-login details stored in your Google Account.

Install the Google Chrome app from the App Store.[設定], scroll down and find Chrome in the list of installed apps. Tap it to enter settings.[既定のブラウザー アプリ]then tap[Chrome]Choose. When you open Chrome for the first time, you may see a notification to set it as default. To sync your Google account, open Chrome. Tap the three-dot icon at the bottom and tap[設定]Choose.[同期をオンにする]to add your Google account. Choose to merge your existing data with your Google Account or create a new one. next,[設定]of[同期]and select the items you want to sync from Chrome on your old Android or PC to your iPhone. Back up photos and videos from Google Photos

Next is your photo. Photos taken with your iPhone are stored in the Photos app by default and then synced to iCloud. Apple offers 5 GB of free storage for your photos, iOS backups, and everything else. However, if you’re using an Android device, you may have old photos stored in Google Photos. You can still do it with your iPhone photos.

Install the Google Photos app from the App Store. Select your Google account from the list or sign in to a new account.[(あなたの名前) としてバックアップ]Choose. Photos can be uploaded compressed or in original quality (may require a Google One account). Once complete, the images and videos stored on your iPhone will be synced to Google Photos. You can also access your old photos from the Google Photos app.

Now that iOS is finally getting used to home screen widgets, information is available from the Google app as soon as you unlock your phone. To get the widget, you need to install the Google app.

Press and hold any empty area of ​​the home screen until the icons jiggle. Tap the + icon in the upper left corner to go to the widget selection menu. There are multiple widgets for each major Google app such as Maps, Drive, and Search. Dinosaur games for Google Chrome also have their own widgets. Select the size you want and drag it to add it to the blank area of ​​your home screen. Activate Google Assistant

There is no direct replacement for Siri with Google Assistant on iPhone, but you can set up a Siri Shortcut to launch Google Assistant with the “OK Google” hotword.

Download the Google Assistant app from the App Store. Launch Google Assistant and tap the snapshot button in the lower left corner. Tap the prompt that says “Ok Google, add to Siri.”[Siri に追加]Tap. The next page is an overview of shortcuts.[Siri に追加]Tap. When you’re done, launch Siri and say “OK Google.” Google Assistant will pop up. Get ready to get frustrated with iOS

The differences between Android and iOS are minimal. There may be things about iOS that you really don’t like, but the list of annoying Android features is just as long. If iOS isn’t your thing, iPhones have resale value and you can easily sell your phone or trade it in for a new Android.

