[Link-post] Politico: ‘Former Google boss helps fund dozens of jobs in Biden administration’





Politico article on Thursday, December 22, 2022: “Former Google Boss Helps Fund Dozens of Jobs in Biden Administration”

1. Summary: In three sentences:

“Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, who has long sought influence over the White House’s science policy, has slashed the salaries of more than 20 officials in the Biden administration under the auspices of an external group, the Federation of American Scientists. is helping to cover the

Please note that Schmidt Futures (Schmidt’s Charity) does not directly fund the salaries of these employees. Eric Schmidt seems to have called on the US government to invest aggressively in AI development.

Some more context:

Eric Schmidt chaired the National Security Council on Artificial Intelligence from 2018-2021. The commission asked the U.S. government to spend his $40 billion on AI development.

Schmidt Futures (Schmidt’s Charity) funds less than 30% of donations to the Day One Project, a project within the Federation of American Scientists (FAS). From his 20+ officials in the Biden administration” (from the main Politico article discussed in this post). This includes two of his staff at the Office of Science and Technology Policy (separate his Politico article).

The FAS is a “non-profit global policy think tank with a stated intent to use science and scientific analysis to make the world safer” (Wikipedia). The Day One project was started to recruit talent to fill “key scientific and technical positions in government” (from the main Politico article).

2. My question: Is Schmidt’s project detrimentally advancing research into AI capabilities?

I have seen discussions in the EA community about how OpenAI and Anthropic are detrimentally advancing the research of AI capabilities. (The best discussion that comes to mind is this recent Scott Alexander post on ChatGPT. If anyone knows of other resources discussing this hypothesis (for or against), please comment below) .

I haven’t seen much discussion of Eric Schmidt’s harmful or beneficial contributions to AI development in the US government. what do people think about this? Should this concern us?

3. Excerpt from an article on AI

Alex Engler, a fellow at the Brookings Institution who specializes in AI policy, says Schmidt’s apparent desire to influence AI policy is far greater than anyone I can think of. The government’s investment to improve his AI capabilities has increased dramatically, and not much has been done to limit its harmful use.

…

Schmitz collaboration with FAS [Federation of American Scientists] As chairman of the federal National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence from 2018 to 2021, he is just one part of his broader call for the US government to invest more in technology, especially AI.

Commission’s final report recommends the government spend $40 billion to expand and democratize federal AI R&D, and suggests more may be needed .

If anything, the report underestimates the investments America needs to make, the report said.

…

Some countries have made AI a national project. The United States, as a nation, has not yet systematically examined its extent, studied its impact, or initiated the process of reconciliation with it, they wrote. Backtracking on what it means and stopping progress will not lead to a more peaceful world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://forum.effectivealtruism.org/posts/aupKXpPGnFmbfE2xC/link-post-politico-ex-google-boss-helps-fund-dozens-of-jobs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos