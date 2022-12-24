Google Calendar bug creates fake events based on random Gmail content





Imagine finding an upcoming event in your Google Calendar app that you don’t remember. This seems to be happening to users in the last day or so. The app uses random Gmail messages that have nothing to do with your plans or appointments that need to create these fake events in your calendar app. Random Gmail messages with dates seem to be causing the problem.

Christina Stephens (@CEStephens) tweeted about how her Google Calendar was filled with random events based on marketing content and newsletters she received in her Gmail account. 9to5Google noted that some accounts display an all-day event called the “US Financial Privacy Notice.” This also appears as a reminder notification with the same name on some Android phones. The event appears to have been created from a newsletter sent to your Gmail account. There is no obvious reason why this happens, but there are ways to prevent it from happening. From the Google Calendar app, go to your Google Calendar settings (open the app, tap the hamburger menu in the top left corner, scroll down to[設定]It is displayed).[Gmail からのイベント]Tap.[Gmail からのイベントを表示]to turn off.

To disable this feature from the Google Calendar website, open the site and tap the gear settings icon in the upper right corner of the screen.[設定]then tap[Gmail からのイベント]Scroll down to Click the checkbox to[Gmail によって自動的に作成されたイベントをカレンダーに表示する]Remove the check mark from the settings.

Doing this will prevent calendar events from being created from random Gmail messages, but will prevent sending real calendar events created from Gmail. On the other hand, if you like ticketed events such as flight information, hotel and restaurant reservations, movies and concerts sent to your Gmail account automatically added to your Google Calendar app, and you can deal with fake calendar listings. , leave everything as is. That’s right.

We hope Google will eventually eradicate the bug. Google says, “Gmail can automatically create events that you can view in your calendar. These events can help you keep track of things like flights and other reservations.”

Please note that not all Google Calendar users are experiencing this issue. A quick look at the author’s Google Calendar app shows no oddly named events based on random girlfriend Gmail messages.

