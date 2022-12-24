Google Street View is more invasive than you think.arena





A step-by-step explanation of what you can do.

Advances in technology have put the world at your fingertips. Almost 100% of the information on this planet is available at the push of a button, including people’s addresses. This has made some people want to explore ways to regain their privacy, such as figuring out how to blur their homes in Google Street View.

I’ve used Google Maps to get to some new place, whether it’s a doctor’s office, a restaurant, or a friend’s new house. So it’s great to have a tool like Google Maps, right?

There are actually some problems with being able to see a real home up close and personal on the internet. The fact is that anyone can see your home in stunning clarity at any time. Unless you have a criminal mind, you probably haven’t figured out how it can be used against you yet.

Why Some People Want to Blur Their Homes in Google Street View

When you view an address on Google Maps, you’re essentially getting a virtual drive-by of that location. And when you can take advantage of virtual drive-bys of nearly any location in the world, so can others who don’t really have your best interests at heart.

The good news is that you can control who can and cannot see your home on the internet. The bad news is that complaining to Google Maps and blurring your house is permanent.

Once executed, it cannot be undone.

It’s best to consider both good and bad reasons for your home being visible or blurry on the internet. Below we’ve listed both so you can make the most informed decision. increase.

Here are some of the ways Google Street View can be exploited. Potential thieves scrutinize homes they might break into, checking for vulnerabilities and easy access points to your home. A stalker can peek inside a house through a window. , in hopes of catching people undressing or having sex. Businesses will find out if your home needs anything they can ask of you, like windows or siding. Google Maps also has its advantages. When looking for a house to buy, you may see the street view of the house before renovation. You can gain insight into the quality of repairs put into it and know if the seller is honest about the improvements made. See potential neighborhoods in real time when shopping for a home It can be much more helpful than verbal instructions when navigating to a new location with a visual ID for the destination.

At this time, your positive use of Google Maps may not directly affect you (individually). (Keep in mind that this “blur” selection is currently irreversible.)

If you’ve concluded that blurring your home is the best choice, here are the steps you can take to make it happen.

How to blur a house in Google Street View (step-by-step instructions)

1. Go to Google Maps.

2. Enter your home address (I’m using my Brooklyn apartment as an example).

3. Enter Street View. Drag the small yellow (person) icon in the bottom right corner of the screen onto the map and place it in front of your house.

4. When the house appears, tap[問題を報告]Find and click

5. A red box will appear and should be placed in the center of the house.

6.[ぼかしのリクエスト]in the field,[自宅]Choose.

7. A designated field (up to 1500 characters) will appear asking for additional information about why the image is being blurred. Enter a reason (for example, safety concerns).

8. Enter your email address in the field provided.

9. Check the required “I’m not a robot” box.

Ten.[送信]Click.

You probably won’t hear from Google personally, but instead you’ll get a letter in your mailbox like this:

Hi,

Thank you for reporting quality issues with Street View imagery. We are constantly working to improve our images and are happy to share that we are driving (and re-driving!) in more places around the world every day.

Due to the high volume of requests, we may not be able to contact you directly, but we appreciate your help in identifying this issue.

Sincerely,

Google Maps Team

Please allow a few days for your request to be completed. You’ll get an email from Google when the property is actually blurry. Then you can go to Street View on the map to see for yourself.

Why the property is already blurry

This may have happened to the property for several reasons.

Your landlord has chosen to “blur” his property. The previous landlord requested it. Your property was accidentally blurred (by neighbors or Google). Someone is actually doing this as a prank.

Whatever the reason, once this is done to your home (by you or someone else), it will stay that way indefinitely unless Google finds a way to change this option in the future.

Always think smart and act smart before deciding if blurring your home with Google Street View is the best option for you and your home.

