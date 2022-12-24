Santa Tracker live: How to track Santa with Norad or Google





We’re still waiting for the NORAD Santa Tracker to go live, but in the meantime the site offers plenty of activities (opens in new tab) to keep you and your kids busy. Find games, recipes, and craft ideas, and even receive personalized video messages from the hero of the moment.

On the Google Santa Tracker, the current giver is on his way to McMurdo Research Station in Antarctica and, at the time of writing, to his next destination, the Solomon Islands. But we still have 14 hours before he gets to where we are currently live blogging…

2022-12-24T11:06:43.567Z

(Image credit: Apple)

Depending on where you live in the world, it may not be too late to actually buy Christmas presents. Digital gifts – Spotify subscriptions, audiobooks, 1 year of Netflix – can be purchased online and delivered instantly.

For example, you can buy virtual and physical gift cards in both the Apple and Google app stores to give your loved ones money to spend on the best iPhone apps or the best Android apps.

2022-12-24T10:50:49.678Z

(Image credit: Google Santa Tracker)

Santa has come to New Zealand! Auckland’s current temperature is 23°C/73°F for him, so he may have had to take off his jacket when handing out presents. Traditional roast lunch or dinner.

Christmas Trivia: Kiwis have their own special Christmas tree called the pohutukawa (opens in new tab), whose bright red flowers are a popular decoration and are used in Christmas cards. It’s been associated with Christmas since the mid-1800s, and many people have the world-renowned pine tree in their homes.

Gift Count Update: Santa has given out over 10 million gifts so far, but we’re just getting started.

2022-12-24T10:29:53.309Z

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Roman Samborskyi)

If you’re in the US, you can actually call NORAD to find out where Santa is on December 24th from 4am MST until midnight. The number you need is 1 877 HI-NORAD (1 877 446-6723).

According to NORAD (opens in new tab), more than 1,250 uniformed employees and civilian volunteers are taking the time to answer calls and keep track of where Santa is.

However, it also presents an important warning. Santa will not deliver presents until you are asleep!

2022-12-24T10:10:39.896Z

Santa is already working hard and is still waiting for the NORAD Santa Tracker (opens in new tab) to lock his position. , you can still use the Google Santa Tracker (opens in new tab).

Managing these trackers is not easy. Considering how fast Santa flies around the world, Santa’s sleigh must travel at 650 miles per second (3,000 times his speed of sound). I hope the reindeer rests for Christmas.

Number of gifts delivered: 45,000 and growing rapidly.

2022-12-24T10:03:34.772Z

(Image credit: Google Santa Tracker)

And he’s off (at least according to Google trackers)! Santa is now heading to the Arctic Ocean, and we can confirm that he’s already delivered nearly 4,000 presents. Saint Nicholas is good at this, right?

It’s Christmas Day somewhere today… Did you know that the earliest time zone on earth is UTC+14:00 (opens in new tab)? It didn’t officially exist until 1994 . The islands of Kiribati are now ticking on Christmas Day, but Santa, who has a population of less than her 120,000, doesn’t have many presents to deliver.

NORAD has not yet updated the 2D or 3D maps, but we are keeping a close eye on the next updates.

2022-12-24T09:50:47.553Z

(Image credit: Google Santa Tracker)

Ladies and gentlemen, we are less than 10 minutes away from the big takeoff. Google Santa Tracker’s map view goes live with a man of the moment preparing to leave the North Pole.

Meanwhile, the NORAD Santa Tracker still shows a picture of Santa Claus packing presents. He’s doing very well here, but after all these years, I think he knows what he’s doing.

2022-12-24T09:32:38.490Z

(Image credit: TriStar Pictures)

Any time the conversation has settled down this time of year, you can start a discussion about what the best Christmas movies are. Or even have a discussion about what makes a movie a Christmas movie. Is snow shoveling required? Should Santa make an appearance?

Check out our roundup of the best Christmas movies and see if you agree with our pick. There is something special about the 1985 Santa Claus the Movie (pictured above) in this live blogger’s personal opinion.

By the way, we haven’t forgotten about Santa. He will leave on the hour. At this point, we can only imagine the havoc raging around his sleigh, which will reportedly be filled with 60,000 tons of presents (opens in a new tab).

2022-12-24T09:05:22.116Z

(Image credit: NORAD)

And we have good news! The NORAD tracking site confirms that “current conditions in the North Pole indicate favorable weather for flight.”

That’s what we want to hear.

2022-12-24T08:59:28.869Z

Well, NORAD is one minute away from tracking Santa. Let’s see how it goes for a while!

2022-12-24T08:50:02.192Z

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

In fact, it gave me an idea, so I asked the real ChatGPT about Santa.

“Santa is a very special man who delivers presents to good boys and girls on Christmas Eve. He travels around the world, visits every home, and gives presents to every child. Santa is very He can travel so fast that he visits all the houses in one night! Some think he has a magical sleigh that flies through the air, while others think he uses advanced technology to move quickly from place to place. Christmas morning brings joy and happiness to children, so Santa can travel so fast to deliver presents to all the good children in the world in one night.”

Perfect for me!

2022-12-24T08:35:06.890Z

(Image credit: NORAD)

Before Santa Claus takes off, why not try Radar, NORAD’s chatbot.

It’s not cutting-edge artificial intelligence right now – it’s certainly not ChatGPT – but it didn’t tell me something I didn’t know before: Santa’s sleigh travels at the speed of starlight. As we all know, this is fast. Really fast. Don’t tire the reindeer, Santa!

2022-12-24T08:23:24.537Z

Google is using the Santa Tracker as a way to learn more about systems and tools, allowing developers to play with computer-mobile interactions in new ways.

According to the blog post they don’t always work…

“An engineer focused on AI and human movement came up with the idea of ​​a game where you could enable tracking on a computer and teach elves to dance,” said Dave Holmes of Google. However, just before launching … “If the tracker loses sight even for a moment … the elf’s head and arms will fly!”

2022-12-24T08:12:12.952Z

(Image credit: Google)

While we’re patiently waiting for Santa’s reindeer to lift Santa into the air, there are plenty of ways to spend your time with both the Google Santa Tracker (opens in new tab) and the NORAD Santa Tracker (opens in new tab).

Head over to Google’s site and you’ll be able to play a variety of games: from bouncing gifts off targets to smashing elves with snowballs. Simply click the menu button on the top left and you’ll be taken to the game gallery.

The NORAD site features holiday songs, Santa facts, and games like Penguin and Candy Cane.

In fact, there’s so much to enjoy here from Christmas Eve through Christmas Day that it might be worth bookmarking these pages for later reading.

According to NORAD, Santa will be on his way in less than an hour.

2022-12-24T01:55:19.515Z

right. I’m taking a little break – I need to wrap my presents. Check back in a few hours to see how Santa’s preparations are progressing.

2022-12-24T01:52:25.024Z

(Image credit: Google)

So what will we see when Santa takes off? Google not only uses map technology to plot the bearded man’s progress, but also provides useful information about how many gifts he’s delivered so far and where he’s from. Offers.

NORAD, on the other hand, has the advantage of having actual satellite images of Santa in his sleigh, rather than just cartoons. Our suggestion: follow both for double the fun.

(Image credit: NORAD) 2022-12-24T01:37:51.404Z

(Image credit: Google)

Tired of using your finger to make calls or use the Internet?

Communicate directly with gift patrons using the Google Assistant (using the built-in Google Assistant on Android phones, the Google app on iPhones in select regions, or Google-enabled smart speakers). Hear the latest news from Santa’s world at ‘new at the North Pole’.

2022-12-24T01:27:04.587Z

(Image credit: Google)

Google’s Santa Tracker site is really cool, and I especially like the little video that plays at the beginning. Even a hearty Grinch is enough to get you in the festive mood. But if anyone at Google is reading this, I have a small problem. It’s about penguins.

See, we all know that Santa lives at the North Pole. But we also know that penguins are Southern Hemisphere creatures. They don’t live in the Arctic. Again, Santa may have flown them to help prepare for Christmas.

2022-12-24T01:13:58.096Z

(Image credit: Google)

You might wonder how exactly do you know when Santa will take off and begin his blissful round-the-world journey?It’s easy. Both Google and Norad have countdowns.

The only problem is that he seems to disagree on when to start the trip.NORAD says it will fly in 7 hours and 48 minutes at the time of this writing (9am GMT). but Google says 8 hours and 48 minutes. We’ll let you know in 8-9 hours which one was correct.

2022-12-24T01:00:12.338Z

Everyone, let’s chase Santa this year!

With just a few hours left before Santa takes off, you’ll have plenty of time to prepare a special treat for him. Here in the UK, carrots are left for the reindeer, and Santa often receives mince pies and alcoholic beverages such as sherry or brandy, but there are different traditions around the world.

In Australia he drank cold beer to beat the heat, Danish families left cinnamon rice pudding (called Risengrod) for the elves, Americans left milk and cookies behind, Serve the reindeer. with hay and water.

