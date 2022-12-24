UK tech sector ranks first in Europe with $1 trillion valuation





A new study shows that the UK tech industry is worth a whopping $1 trillion ($942 billion), making it Europe’s leading ecosystem.

The sector is now worth twice as much as Germany ($467.2 billion) and more than three times as much as France ($307.5 billion), according to a report from data provider Dealroom. The UK also leads the continent in overall funding, unicorns and startup numbers.

UK technology has remained resilient in the face of global challenges, ending the year as one of the world’s leading destinations for digital business, Digital Minister Paul Sculley said in a statement. This is good news and reflects our innovative approach to technology regulation, continued support for start-ups and our ambition to improve people’s digital skills.

Dealroom conducted research for the Digital Economy Council, part of the UK Government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Fast-growing UK tech companies have raised a near-record $24 billion ($27.3 billion) in 2022, more than France and Germany combined, according to the study. A total of 144 unicorns and 237 future cones were created in the country, out of 116 unicorns and 204 future cones during the same period last year.

DCMS recognizes continued upskilling, investment and growth for the expansion of a sector that currently employs 3 million people. The ministry also noted the UK’s focus on standards and values. Recent proposals for AI regulation based on core principles such as safety, transparency and fairness were highlighted. DCMS claims to have a less centralized approach than the EU.

Fintech advantage

The UK becomes the third country to reach the $1 trillion milestone, after China and the US. The bulk of this figure comes from UK fintechs, which dominate Dealrooms’ list of most valuable startups.

The Amsterdam-based organization named payment software company Worldplay as the UK’s most valuable technology company. Also in the top 5 are Revolut, FNZ, Rapyd and Blockchain.com.

Rounding out the rankings were The Access Group, Checkout.com, Global Switch, JustEat, and ION Group. The combined valuation of the top 10 is $177.9 billion, representing almost 20% of the entire ecosystem.

Green energy has also attracted increasing investment in a shift set to accelerate in the coming years.

