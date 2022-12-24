Tracking Santa’s Journey from the North Pole with Google’s Santa Tracker





If things went well this year, you may want to know that Google launched its annual Santa tracking feature today. This will allow Santa to track his mythical journey to the North Pole in real time, ready to deliver presents to children around the world. world.

Google’s Santa Tracker continues the company’s 19-year tradition, and throughout December 24th, excited kids (and parents too!) can follow the hilarious gift-giver’s journey. On this day, Santa’s Village turns into a chase experience that kids can follow. Santa and his reindeer happily doing important work.

Santa can be tracked by visiting Google’s official Santa tracking website using any web browser on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. The site shows a live map of Santa’s current location, next stops, a live video feed of his journey, and an estimated time when Santa will arrive at a given location.

Santa’s site shows photos of places Santa has visited, how many presents have been delivered, and how far Santa is from your current location. There are also games to play, creative things to do, and a selection of videos to watch.

Other Santa tracking services are available, such as the NORAD Tracks Santa Claus app and website, but Google’s site is often the most interactive and detailed.

