What’s the difference? | | Google Cloud





As a Microsoft-owned product, SQL Server is available through commercial core-based licenses as Standard or Enterprise editions with prices ranging from $3,586 to $13,748. It also has two free versions. A full-featured version for developers is available for non-production workloads, and a free Express version is limited in features and database size.

PostgreSQL is open source and released under the PostgreSQL license. This means there is no charge for using this product for any purpose, including commercial use. According to the PostgreSQL Global Development Group, PostgreSQL will forever remain free and open source and has no plans to change its license or release the product under a different license.

As an open source platform, PostgreSQL supports most major operating systems. It can be hosted on a wide range of operating systems including Linux, macOS, Windows, BSD and Solaris. You can also deploy to Docker containers or Kubernetes.

SQL Server, on the other hand, does not support operating systems other than Microsoft Windows, Microsoft Server, or Linux.

Both SQL Server and PostgreSQL use the standard SQL query language, but they also implement their own version of the SQL language (SQL dialect).

SQL Server uses Transact-SQL (T-SQL). It offers all the same functionality as SQL and adds some unique programming extensions. PostgreSQL allows you to use SQL with its own procedural language PL/pgSQL that allows you to create functions, trigger procedures, and add control structures to SQL.

The syntax is very similar, but there are some notable differences. Here are some examples of the most basic differences between SQL Server and PostgreSQL.

SQL server

PostgreSQL SELECT … select [col1], [col2]

SELECT col1, col2 Column and table aliases SELECT AVG(col1)=avg1 SELECT AVG(col1) AS avg1 Date operations GETDATE() DATEPART() CURRENT_DATE() CURRENT_TIME() EXTRACT()

There are some pretty big differences between SQL Server and PostgreSQL when it comes to programming language support. PostgreSQL supports Python, PHP, Perl, Tcl, Net, C, C++, Delphi, Java, JavaScript (Node.js), and more.

SQL Server is more limited and supports Java, JavaScript (Node.js), C#, C++, PHP, Python, and Ruby.

