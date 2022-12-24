These African countries were the most innovative in 2022, according to report





The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) recently released the 15th edition of the Global Innovation Index. It ranks African countries that have exponentially improved their economies and come closer to becoming competitive innovators on the world stage.

WIPO ranks Mauritius, South Africa and Morocco as leaders in innovation in Africa, having significantly improved their economic development over the past few years. Morocco, Tunisia, Kenya, Tanzania and Zimbabwe, which fall into the lower-middle income category, performed better than expected. Rwanda, Madagascar, Mozambique, and Burundi, which fall into the low-income group, outperformed their development in scale of innovation.

COVID-19 has become a catalyst for innovation in many African countries. Because the restrictions surrounding the pandemic have forced us to focus our daily processes around technology and efficiency. The report also notes that many African business leaders are eager to use progressive technological advances such as blockchain development and artificial intelligence to streamline business processes and improve efficiency. In 2022, telecom companies in Africa will start using 5G networks, making 4G mobile internet significantly cheaper to use. In the same year, Meta also discovered that her 16 countries in Africa were suitable locations for Metaverse testing. This process could increase Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by his $40 billion by 2031.

According to Quartz, the surge in innovation in Africa has also been fueled by the interest and curiosity of African youth who are tech savvy and keen on technological advances. 2022 will also have the largest smartphone shipments on the African continent, with sales of his 5G smartphones surpassing his 4G smartphones for the first time ever. Additionally, African startups His ecosystem was predicted to reach $7 billion in funding as startup founders continued to search for ways to solve problems unique to the African continent.

Seven of the top 10 most valuable VC deals in Africa were in financial services. South Africa and Egypt both had 3 deals in the top 10. According to the report, Africa remains the strongest growth in Q1 2022 with an increase of 43.5% compared to Q1 2021.

There has been progress in innovation, but with the exception of Botswana, Kenya and Egypt, all African countries on the WIPO list have seen their innovation scores decline compared to 2021. Reporters Soumitra Dutta and Bruno Lanvin alluded to the fact that the Ukrainian-Russian conflict played a key role in its decline.

While many of us expected growth and trade to rebound quickly in the post-corona environment, geopolitical tensions have taken new directions with the Russian Federation, and conflict in Ukraine and inflationary pressures have also threatened the world. Datta and Lanvin said they are recovering fairly well.

Read the full WIPO report here.

