Microsoft Heads to Battle with FTC Over $68.7 Billion Activision Blizzard Deal





Microsoft is heading into a battle with the US government over whether regulators will block its planned acquisition of video game company Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft on Thursday submitted a formal response to the Federal Trade Commission’s allegations that the $68.7 billion deal was an illegal takeover and should be stopped.

After years of dodging political backlash directed at tech giants such as Amazon and Google, the software giant is now back in the US, encouraged by President Joe Biden’s pressure to toughen up on anti-competitive behavior. It looks like it’s on a collision course with regulators.

The FTC claims the merger could violate antitrust laws by stifling competition for Microsoft’s Xbox game console and its growing Xbox Game Pass subscription business.

Tug of war over Call of Duty games

At the center of the controversy is Microsoft’s rivalry with PlayStation maker Sony to secure popular Activision Blizzard franchises such as the military shooter Call of Duty.

Microsoft’s FTC response seeks to downplay the role of Xbox in the industry, the “third-largest maker of game consoles” after Sony and Nintendo, and one of many publishers of popular video games. Yes, and says, “There is almost no presence on mobile.” I’m trying to make a profit on the game.

Activision Blizzard on Thursday filed its own rebuttal to the FTC’s allegations, criticizing the FTC’s “baseless assumptions” that Microsoft wants to withhold Call of Duty from platforms competing with Xbox. Activision CEO Bobby Kotick said he believes both companies will win.

The controversy could prove a difficult test for Biden-appointed FTC chairman Rina Khan. The FTC issued a complaint to block the deal in her early December vote of 3-1, with Khan and her two other Democratic commissioners voting in favor, the only Republican voted against.

The deal is also under scrutiny in the European Union and the UK, with investigations not expected to be completed until next year.

Activision’s ownership entails monopoly power

The FTC complaint cites Microsoft’s acquisition of well-known game developer Bethesda Softworks and its parent company ZeniMax in 2021 as an example, despite assuring European regulators that it did not intend to do so. First off, Microsoft is making several upcoming game titles exclusively for Xbox.

Microsoft said on Thursday that it opposed the FTC’s characterization and made it clear to European regulators that it would “approach future game title exclusivity on a case-by-case basis.”

The FTC lawsuit explains that top-selling franchises like Call of Duty are important because they develop a base of loyal users connected to their favorite consoles and streaming services.

“By controlling Activision’s content, Microsoft will have greater ability and incentive to withhold or degrade Activision’s content in ways that significantly reduce competition, including competition over product quality, pricing and innovation.” “This loss of competition could seriously harm consumers in multiple markets at a crucial time for the industry,” the FTC lawsuit said.

Microsoft has indicated that it is fighting vigorously in court with a team led by prominent corporate lawyer Beth Wilkinson, while also leaving open the possibility of a settlement.

“While we are confident in our case, we are working with regulators to come up with creative solutions that protect competition, consumers and workers in the tech sector,” Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a statement Thursday. We are still working on it,” he said. “As we have learned from past litigation, the door is never closing on the opportunity to find an agreement that benefits everyone.”

Previous Antitrust Battles

Microsoft’s last antitrust violations occurred more than 20 years ago, when a federal judge ordered its dissolution following the company’s anti-competitive behavior related to its dominant Windows software. The ruling was overturned on appeal, but the court imposed a different penalty on the company.

The FTC’s decision to forward the complaint to in-house administrative law judge D. Michael Chappell instead of seeking an urgent injunction in federal court blocking the merger was at least the first evidence hearing. The lawsuit may be postponed until August, when the lawsuit is scheduled. Under Microsoft’s deal with Activision Blizzard, it would have to pay the video game company a split fee of up to $3 billion if it can’t reach a deal by July 18th.

The timing and trajectory of the lawsuit could change depending on how UK and European regulators rule on a merger next year. If Microsoft obtains approval in Europe, it can be used to expedite proceedings in US courts.

The merger faced yet another challenge this week from a group of individual video game players who sued in San Francisco federal court to block the deal on antitrust grounds.

Plaintiffs, who are all fans of Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty franchise and other popular titles such as World of Warcraft, Overwatch and Diablo, question how the integration will affect the quality, innovation, and output of future games. is of particular concern, says attorney Joseph Alioto.

“Without competition, quality will inevitably go down,” says Alioto. “By eliminating Activision, Microsoft is in a stronger position to do whatever it wants.”

