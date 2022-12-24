Santa Tracker: Christmas: How to Track Santa Claus with Google?





On Christmas Eve, people around the world are busy looking for Santa Claus. Since the 1960s, Santa Claus has been on the radar of the North American Aerospace Defense Force. However, NORAD is not the only organization doing this. In 2004, when Chris Kringle took a fascinating one-night trip around the world, Google took on the task of tracking him.

Google Santa Tracker is an annual holiday-themed entertainment website first launched in 2004. Using pre-defined GPS data to inspire the legendary character Santa his Claus chase on Christmas Eve.

Hohoho!santa came early

Dublin

Paddleboarders dressed as Santa on Dublin’s River Liffey offer a Christmas cheer against Covid.

sydney

A diver dressed as Santa Claus swims with sea turtles at SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium.

Berlin

Santas sing Christmas songs at the annual meeting of the Rental Santa Claus Service in Berlin.

London

People dressed as Santa Claus cross the Millennium Bridge and enjoy a jog on London’s South Bank.

Plus, users can play, watch, and study thanks to daily activities that start every December. Meanwhile, many people are trying to learn how to track Santa through Google. How can I track Santa Claus on Google? As Christmas Eve approaches, the powerful search engine Google is now monitoring Santa Claus’ location. For this, users can track Father’s Christmas journey around the world, similar to NORAD Santa his tracker, and see how many gifts he has left under the tree.

The app tells you how long it will be until Santa Claus comes down the chimney, so you can let your kids know when to lie down in bed and expect gifts in their Christmas stockings.

In addition, Google allows users to access various activities such as games and trackers. The Google Santa Tracker homepage allows you to use the program online on your computer or download it to your smartphone from the Google Play store.

FAQ. 1- How did the custom of tracking Santa’s journeys begin? It started when I asked where I was. 2- Who first started tracking Santa Claus? The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) first started tracking Santa in early 1955.

