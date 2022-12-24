Google has everything it needs to compete with ChatGPT





Some proclaim that AI chat will kill traditional search engines due to ChatGPT’s ability to answer questions in a conversational and direct manner. Google is taking this seriously, and given what they’ve already shown, it should be a good competitive advantage. The problem is user experience.

questions and answers

Basically, Google’s mission to “organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and usable” can be divided into two components.

You ask questions, Google answers. Keywords were queried first, then natural phrase questions were first typed into the box, and they were spoken later. Answers started off as links to websites that might contain relevant information, but that too has evolved.

Google began using information from databases, lists, and often Wikipedia to provide immediate answers to simple questions that were more or less factual. This shift to direct response coincides with a time when smartphones and their relatively small screens became dominant devices. Then came wearables and other audio-first devices like smart speakers and displays.

Other questions can’t be easily answered, but Google tries and uses what’s called featured snippets, or direct quotes from websites that it thinks will answer your question. In recent years, Google has been criticized from all sides for these snippets. Sometimes they choose to cite sources that are clearly wrong, but the owners of that content have accused Google of conspiratorial click-stealing to keep users in search.

The same type of complex question is where ChatGPT excels. Because you can generate an answer for many things instead of sending it to another place. Early users have embraced this, believing that the future of search includes always getting direct answers with the ability to ask for follow-up. You can also ask questions to clarify your queries.

Google Features |

lambda

Google has been working on the same language model technology behind ChatGPT for some time, albeit in a less visible way. That said, work on natural language understanding (NLU) and large language models is currently being billed heavily at I/O at two developer conferences.

LaMDA (Language Model for Dialog Applications) is Google’s “most advanced conversational AI to date.” It was announced at I/O 2021 and could be discussed on any topic, but with the caveat that it was still in the R&D stage. Google’s example of talking to the planet Pluto and a paper plane was intended to show how LaMDA “picked up some of the nuances that distinguish open-ended conversations.”

Other qualities Google looks for are interesting (whether the response is insightful, unexpected, or witty) and “reality,” or sticking to the facts.

A year later, LaMDA 2 was announced, and Google began making three concrete examples of LaMDA publicly available in the AI ​​Test Kitchen app.

Mom

In addition to LaMDA, Google emphasizes multimodal models that use the Multitask Unified Model (MUM) to naturally ask questions across different types of information. Of note are examples of queries provided by Google that cannot be answered by current search engines, but which are addressed by this new technology.

I have hiked Mount Adams and am hoping to hike Mount Fuji next fall.

MUM will understand that you are comparing two mountains. Also, the time range you provided is the rainy season at Mt. Fuji, so waterproof gear is required. You might see articles written in Japanese with lots of local information, but the most impressive examples were more or less related to Google Lens.

Now take a picture of your hiking boots and ask, “Can I hike Mt. Fuji with these?” MUM understands the content of the image and the intent of the query, tells you that hiking boots work just fine, and presents you with a list of recommended gear and a Mt. Fuji blog.

It was still an exploratory query, but more specifically how Google added MUM to Lens to take a picture of a broken part of a bike (that you didn’t notice) and get instructions on how to fix it. announced.

palm

If MUM can ask questions in various media and LaMDA can keep the conversation going, PaLM (Pathways Language Model) is the one that can answer the questions. Announced in April and mentioned on stage at I/O. Palm can:

Question Answering, Semantic Analysis, Proverbs, Arithmetic, Code Completion, General Knowledge, Reading Comprehension, Summarizing, Logical Reasoning Chains, Common Sense Reasoning, Pattern Recognition, Translation, Dialogues, Joke Explanations, Physics QA, and Language Understanding.

This is powered by a next-generation AI architecture called Pathways that can train a single model to do thousands or millions of things compared to current highly individualized approaches. .

up to the product

When Google announced LaMDA in 2021, Sundar Pichai said its “natural conversational capabilities have the potential to make information and computing fundamentally more accessible and easier to use.”

Google Assistant, Search, and Workspaces were specifically named as products that wanted to be “embedded.”[e] Better Conversational Features. Google can also offer “features to developers and enterprise customers.”

In this post-ChatGPT world, many people commented that direct responses could hurt Google’s ad-based business model, and that if they already got an answer they wouldn’t have to click on the link. It is considered The examples provided by Google show no indication that they want to stop linking to your content.

Security and accuracy are major concerns, which Google has always emphasized during demos. The fact that these models can pack seems to be the biggest bottleneck of all.

On the other hand, it’s not clear that people want every interaction with a search engine to be a conversation. That said, Google acknowledges internally that the conversational approach really meets people’s needs.

Google is said to be in code red over ChatGPT and has reassigned various teams to work on competing AI products and demos. Another technology showcase at I/O 2023 is likely, but it’s unclear if this means LaMDA, MUM, and PaLM will be prominently integrated into Google’s biggest offering.

Back in May, Pichai reiterated that speech and natural language processing are powerful ways to make computers more accessible to everyone. From everything the company has previewed, the ultimate goal is to enable Google Search to answer questions like a human being.

Naturally, Google has the technology to get there, but the company’s eternal challenge is to move R&D into real products, and the rush to do so is just what the world needs to be consistently right. seems unwise for some search engines.

