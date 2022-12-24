where is santa now How to track Santa in 2022 with Google





Santa Claus has been on children’s radar for centuries, but NORAD has also been on the radar for the past 60-plus years. The North American Aerospace Defense Command didn’t pick up the chase of a jolly old elf who travels around the world delivering presents to children out of a threat to national security or to Saint Nick himself. It all happened by chance.

NORAD isn’t just in the business of letting kids know when they need to go to bed so Santa doesn’t jump over the house. Back in 2004, Google set to work tracking Chris Kringle’s magical one-night-only world trip.Now you too can follow Santa Claus

A Brief History of Tracking More Fun Festive Santa

As the U.S. Department of Defense tells this story, it all began in 1955 when a boy called NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD), in an attempt to get in touch with Santa. . A Sears ad in a newspaper telling kids to call Santa accidentally exposed CONAD’s number. don’t let me tell you

On the other end of the call was Colonel Harry Shoup, who entertained the children’s questions about Santa telling his staff to check the radar from old St. Nick. was born as a tradition because of more calls from other children with similar questions.

However, over the years the technology has become quite sophisticated. In addition to answering the phone and posting her releases to the press about Santa Claus’ whereabouts, children and young at heart can fly Santa his Claus and his reindeer at speeds even the most high-tech military aircraft can’t. can chase.

How to track Santa Claus with NORAD Santa Tracker

Anyone in the world with a smartphone can use the NORAD Santa Tracker to track Santa’s location. You can download it from Google Play Store or Apple AppStore. Or you can follow Father Christmas online on her NORAD web page on your computer in 8 different languages. You’ll see some pretty fancy graphics and information about the locales that Santa has visited.

At the same time, the number of gifts Kris Kringle is giving out is constantly updated.

But if you want an inside look from the person who is manning the radar bank 24 hours a day, a service person is available on the line to handle your call. You can call +1 (877) HI-NORAD.

How to track Santa Claus with Google Santa Tracker

The search engine giant knows just about everything and even watches Santa Claus.Similar to NORAD Santa Tracker, users can see where Santa Claus is as he travels around the world and how many presents are under the tree. You can check whether it was placed in To let the kids know when it’s time to slip into bed, the app will let you know the approximate time until the cheerful old elf descends the chimney.

In addition to trackers, Google offers many other features, such as the games you play. The app can be used online using a computer on his webpage on Google Santa Tracker or downloaded to your smartphone from the Google Play Store.

Remember, however, that children must snuggle up snuggly in bed before Santa Claus arrives.

Happy Christmas everyone and good night everyone!

