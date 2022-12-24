Alif Bank Chairman: What will the future of fintech look like?





Financial services are rapidly diversifying. The global expansion of financial technology (fintech) services is driving a rapid increase in innovation across B2B and B2C applications. With traditional (trad-fi) and alternative (alt-fi) financial services leveraging emerging technologies, the global future of fintech is a key focus for businesses and consumers.

New technologies and innovations in broader markets simultaneously benefit two key factors for sector growth. Service efficiency and accessibility. Importantly, the rise of Web 3.0 applications powered by next-generation banking technology is poised to fundamentally disrupt banking.

With the advent of Web 3.0 technology, fintech services are proliferating all over the world. These technologies are numerous and each form a key cog in the emerging fintech sector, currently valued at US$310 billion. Some of these technologies require the attention of financial professionals.

Blockchain and DLT Drive Fintech

Blockchain adoption was slow when it started in 2008. However, the use of blockchain has skyrocketed over the past decade, with the technology valued at a global market value of $4.8 billion and forecast to escalate to $69 billion at a CAGR of 65%, according to a CMI report. It has been. 2030 market.

Blockchain is a type of automated, independent distributed ledger technology (DLT) that makes financial activity faster, safer, and more efficient. The benefits of being applied without the need for intermediaries that reduce efficiency and increase risk in traditional financial services are well recognized by fintechs around the world.

Fintech will increasingly rely on blockchain. Traditional and challenging banks are steadily applying his DLT within their systems for efficient trade clearing and reconciliation. Alternative finance such as cryptocurrencies are using blockchain to facilitate their independent market position. Based on the core principles of speed, security and transparency, it offers numerous advantages.

Open banking in the fintech sector

The global open banking market size in 2021 was valued at $16.03 billion. Observing these numbers shows that open banking is an established key to the future of fintech.

Working with trade bodies, Open Banking leverages Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). It is a software interface that allows separate systems to communicate and respond. API technology allows regulated third-party developers such as e-wallets and neobanks to securely access and use data collected and stored by trad-fi. In doing so, they can diversify their banking services based on consumer demand.

Open banking brings significant benefits to the B2C market, such as neobank digital services and pay now (BNPL) services. Leveraging the legitimacy of trad-fi and using embedded financial technology Open Banking provides flexibility for consumers who prioritize speed and efficiency. As financial services continue to diversify to meet different demographics, open banking will enable a more customized user experience.

These customization benefits are essential for providing access to the non-financial population of the West. The diversity of API-based systems means that those who adhere to the principles of Islamic finance, or economies that gravitate toward cash-dominant payments, can also benefit.

AI and automation in fintech

AI and automation are heavily mobilized across all technology-based sectors, underpinning DLT and open banking technologies.

For consumers, AI is geared toward customization, leveraging touchpoint data across myriad platforms and services to create personalized financial experiences. For market services, AI can help generate actionable data for risk management, customer understanding, and service investment strategies. All of these are important in providing effective financial services.

For both consumers and market players, automation offers significant benefits of speed while reducing the number of resources required. To this end, considerable progress has been made towards the concept of real-time technology. Fintech companies around the world will continue to rely on automation and AI as pillars of their service delivery.

Islamic Finance and its Position in Fintech

Fintech hubs such as London, New York and Amsterdam are leading the diversification of financial services, and Western fintech services show no signs of slowing down. But as we look to the future of fintech, Islamic finance is the most important innovation-ready sector.

This innovation is moving fast. Islamic consumer demand for fintech services has prompted diversification. The Islamic fintech market size within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reached a total of $49 billion in 2020. This figure represents less than 1% of his global fintech market size, but according to research by Dinar Standard and Elipses, the market will experience his CAGR. The traditional fintech sector grows at a rate of 15% compared to 21% to reach $128 billion by 2025.

The future of Islamic finance is one of accelerated growth in new regions. Currently, 75% of the Islamic fintech market is controlled by just five countries. Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Malaysia, Indonesia. To ensure a prosperous future for Islamic Fintech, this market share needs to be diversified.

Importantly, Central Asian regions such as Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are rapidly adopting fintech services, with Kazakhstan being the starting point for others. This is partly the result of government-backed agencies introducing new rules and regulations to facilitate increased fintech adoption. For example, the National Bank of Pakistan launched the Digital Bank Licensing and Regulatory Framework this year, effectively allowing the initial allocation of five digital banks to begin in the country.

Expansion doesn’t end here. It is estimated that there are more than 1.8 million Muslims in the UK of direct financial service age, and the government puts the net asset value of UK Islamic funds at he 600 million. The expansion into western markets to prepare for the growth of Shariah-compliant financial services will continue as awareness of Islamic finance innovation becomes more common.

Fintech services for the global Islamic community provide Sharia-compliant services that are inaccessible to Western trade services. An example of this is the Sukuk, a type of bond asset that adheres to the principles of Islamic law. This prohibits the concept of Liva and means that there is no interest-paying bond structure inside.

The future of fintech is global

The future of fintech as a whole is bright if the above technologies are utilized. With developments happening daily, alt-fi technology can be leveraged to provide a faster, safer and more inclusive financial environment in the years to come. Looking specifically at Islamic fintech technology, it can foster a symbiotic relationship with Western financial services, accelerate financial services effectiveness and growth, and drive new innovations in this expanding subsector of financial services. can guide

About the Author: Khofiz Shakhidi is the Chairman of the Board of Tajikistan-based Alif Bank (Tajikistan’s leading banking fintech).

