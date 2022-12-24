Twitter restores suicide prevention hotline feature after protests | Twitter





Following pressure from users and consumer safety groups, Twitter has reinstated the ability to promote suicide prevention hotlines and other safety resources to users searching for specific content.

Known as #ThereIsHelp, the feature places banners at the top of search results for specific topics, highlighting many countries related to mental health, HIV, vaccines, child sexual exploitation, Covid-19, and gender-based violence. Lists contact information for support organizations in . , natural disasters, freedom of expression.

Reuters said on Friday that the feature was withdrawn this week. The removal was reportedly ordered by the social media platform’s owner Elon Musk, citing two people familiar with the matter.

After the story was published, Twitter’s head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, confirmed the removal, but said it was temporary.

Prompt fixes and improvements. In an email to Reuters, Irwin said they were only temporarily removed while we were at it.

Musk has since denied the feature was removed and called Reuters’ report fake news.

Nevertheless, the reports emerged at the start of the Christmas holidays, a difficult time for many and caused widespread concern. said they encountered a #ThereIsHelp message on Twitter.

Eirliani Abdul Rahman, a member of the recently disbanded Twitter Content Advisory Group, told Reuters that the removal of #ThereIsHelp was very disconcerting and, even if it was taken down for the better, very disturbing. rice field.

Software developer and Twitter user Jane Manchun Wong wrote that it’s the worst time to remove the anti-suicide feature. Instead of leaving a gap of time without the anti-suicide feature for the revamp, they were able to keep the old prompts and replace them with the new ones when they were ready.

Earlier Saturday, Musk responded in a tweet, saying: 1. The message is actually still up. This is fake news. 2. Twitter doesn’t prevent suicide

For years, online services such as Twitter, Google and Facebook have tried to direct users to resources such as government hotlines if they suspect they may be at risk.

Irwin said Twitter plans to adopt the approach used by Google. The platform handles these very well in search results, she said. [we] The changes we are making really reflect some of their approach.

I know these prompts are useful in many cases, but I just want to make sure they work properly and remain relevant.

Musk has said views of harmful content on Twitter have declined since he took office in October. Then, he said, very few people were working on child safety on Twitter.

I immediately made it a top priority, he added.

But Musk has cut back on the team dealing with difficult subjects, and observers say self-harm content is flourishing despite the virtual ban.

Twitter started warning prompts about five years ago. In part he was available in over 30 countries, according to the company’s tweet. In a blog post, Twitter said it has a responsibility to ensure users can access the service and get support when they need it most.

According to Alex Goldenberg, lead intelligence analyst at the nonprofit Network Institute for Infectious Diseases, his group published the study in August, before Musk took control of Twitter, and used terms related to self-harm. shows a 500% year-over-year increase in monthly Twitter mentions. Especially among younger users.

If this decision is symbolic of a policy change that no longer takes these issues seriously, it is very dangerous, Goldenberg told Reuters. This is contrary to previous efforts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/dec/24/elon-musk-twitter-feature-removal-reports The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos