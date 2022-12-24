Scientists say half the technology needed to decarbonize





Dr. George Crabtree (left), director of the Joint Center for Energy Storage Research, was then president … [+] A hybrid Chevrolet Volt used for testing during President Obama’s 2013 tour of Argonne National Laboratory. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The United States has half the technology needed to decarbonize the power and transportation sectors by 2050, according to senior scientists at Argonne National Laboratory.

About half of the commercial technologies needed to decarbonize are available, said George Crabtree, head of the national lab.

When it comes to grids, he said there are solar panels, wind turbines and battery storage in the form of lithium-ion batteries that can be deployed to clean up the grid.

But there is no commercial technology for long-term storage for the other half, the grid. So, historically, he has 10 consecutive cloudy or calm days. Also, the Lithium-ion battery is full power and he can discharge for 4 hours. So we are far from achieving that goal. We need the next generation.

Crabtree says passing clouds can reduce solar power generation by 70%.

It’s something you have to make up for and you have to do it on the fly.

But if the clouds don’t pass, if the clouds stay in the sky for days, the lithium-ion battery will discharge in 4 hours and won’t be able to make up for the loss.

When it comes to long-term storage, up to 10 consecutive days is problematic, Crabtree said in a recent Argonne Outloud talk. It should be much cheaper than an ion battery.

Since 2012, Crabtree has led the Joint Center for Energy Storage Research (JCESR), headquartered in Argonne. One of his batteries developed by the company has achieved its 10-day goal. Product commercialization.

As for transportation, he said there are EVs, passenger cars, also known as kei cars. As for cars, we can handle passenger cars and light transport, but not rail, long haul trucks, shipping or air. As such, they typically require two to three times the energy density of batteries, or even more.

Cars emit about 50% of the greenhouse gases from transportation, Crabtree said, and lithium-ion can handle them.

The remaining 50% are long haul trucking, rail, transportation and aviation, and these applications present greater challenges. Much larger, much heavier vehicles require batteries with much higher energy densities.

The most likely first step is a solid-state variation of the lithium-ion battery.

All-solid-state lithium-ion batteries, once they become available, are likely within the next five years, but the improvement in energy density for light vehicles might be a little optimistic. This includes delivery trucks and, in some cases, urban buses also need a little more energy density. After that, however, electrification of all heavy-duty vehicles would be a considerable challenge.

And to reach the net-zero target by 2050, the United States and other countries must rise rapidly.

Setting a timeline to decarbonise by 2050 makes it even more urgent, Crabtree said.

