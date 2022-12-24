The Growing Tech Hub of Defense Tech in India!





We are currently living in an era called ‘Tekcade’ in India. New technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data analytics are sweeping all sectors of the economy. This is also good news for innovation in Indian defense technology.

Defense technology is playing a pivotal role in India’s growth in the new era. India is constantly striving to improve its internal and external security measures. Apart from government initiatives, today the country is also home to around 200 technology start-ups building cutting-edge defense technology solutions. These innovations and their adoption will lead to a more resilient and secure India.

The defense industry accounts for almost 1.6% of India’s domestic GDP and ranks third as one of the world’s largest ecosystems. With government support and the implementation of new changes in policy, Indian defense technology start-ups have wowed the world by manufacturing cutting-edge, cost-effective products.Recently by consulting firm rm Maier+Vidorno According to a report, the aerospace and defense industry is estimated to reach up to $70 billion by 2030.

Indian defense tech start-ups play a key role in building paramilitary and aerospace technologies, innovating and undertaking research and development to improve technology. As our country strives for ‘aatma nirbhar’ or self-reliance, we will realize Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘New India’. In line with this, Maharashtra announced his Defense and Aerospace Policy in 2018, aiming to attract $2 billion in investment and create 100,000 jobs. Under the policy, the government plans to set up defense posts in Pune, Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Nashik and Aurangabad. The policy has helped anchor units boost the economy by providing incentives to public sector businesses that provide working capital to small and medium enterprises in the sector.

In defense and technology development, Maharashtra is one of the preferred destinations with ready access to skilled manpower and environmental sustainability. With the Make in Maharashtra initiative, the government established his MAITRI. This MAITRI has a single clearance system for state government approvals for the aerospace and defense sectors. Maharashtra is already attracting attention in various sectors such as IT/ITeS, food processing, textiles and engineering. The enormous presence of these industrial units is slowly carving out a path and building an ecosystem that will help support the growth of aerospace. and defense manufacturing units. The renowned Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in Pune, Maharashtra, was established to build world-class weapon systems and design and develop them for the military.

There are now nearly 56 military tech start-ups offering new-age defense technology in a variety of areas. Below are some of the most unique technologies being built by Maharashtra start-ups as the next step in the defense technology revolution.

Aerial Surveillance Drone – This is the first and only person-portable autonomous UAV with supply and drop capabilities. Vision Processing System – This product provides real-time interpretation of the battlefield and combines advanced image processing and sensor technology. It also has day and night vision. Biopolymer platform-based products for wound care – providing hemostatic dressings based on bioactive microbar gelling technology. Robot Solutions – Its unified operating system helps manage connected robots across multiple sectors. Video Surveillance Systems – Provides high-end electro-optical surveillance systems for defense and aerospace organizations Combat Weapon Systems – These tanks integrate with anti-drone defense systems for engines, transmissions, hybrid combat armor, and combat interfaces is built to

India is leading the way towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and the approval of the Make II project will give impetus to that mission. This includes indigenous infantry training weapons simulators and drone kill systems. Maharashtra is one of India’s most industrialized states and the Maharashtra government is actively implementing policies and reforms to improve India’s standing in the World Bank. India is the largest importer of arms, and startups undoubtedly play a key role in helping India become self-reliant when it comes to defense technology.

(The author is an Officer of the Special Missions (OSD) of the Prime Minister of Maharashtra)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/business/maharashtra-a-growing-tech-hub-for-defence-technologies-in-india–news-247838 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos