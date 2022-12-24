Ion Selects Four Houston Startups to Participate in New Program





The new program took four Houston startups and invited them to work at Aeon, surrounded and supported by fellow tech entrepreneurs.

Launched in July of this year, Ion’s Onramp program selects a handful of startups to operate in co-working spaces in innovation hubs run by Common Desk. According to Ion’s release, Patenteer, Sensytec, Bridge Energy Solutions, and Stratos Perception said he plans to launch the program in January.

“These startups were selected for their focus on leading digital transformation and leveraging technology to solve challenges that affect many industries in Houston,” said Ion. Executive Director Jan E. Odegard said in a release. “Commercializing research from Houston’s academic institutions, developing resilient and robust infrastructure, leading the transition to clean and sustainable energy, and driving future aerospace advances will meet these challenges. Doing so is critical to Houston’s success.”

This is the second round of the program and these four companies will join the initial cohort which includes Roxie Health, SpeakHaus, SUNN and Justli. Although not an accelerator, the eight companies will receive discounted shared desk memberships for up to 18 months, access to pitch practices, weekly programming, and senior entrepreneurship and innovation from her Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Christine Galib. You can receive one-on-one instruction from

“The startups selected in the first and second cohorts not only feature great startups, they also represent the diversity of Houston,” Odegard said in the release. “We still have work to do, but we are making progress by adding a second cohort of startups to the program.

“In the first six months, Cohort 1 startups won new customers and accelerated business development, designed revamped dashboards and prototypes, raised five-figure dollars, and won first place in national pitch competitions. , DivInc’s first Women in Tech Accelerator,” he continues.

The program will create a new cohort every six months and is looking for startups that are currently or planning to raise pre-seed, seed or series rounds of funding.

