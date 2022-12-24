4 effective ways to explain the benefits of technology products





Co-Founder and President of OptinMonster. Professional software his architect with deep knowledge of building mass market products.

Getty

When you ask the average shopper why they buy a product or service, many say it’s all about benefits. People usually tend to buy things that improve their lives and make complex processes more manageable.

It is our job as technical experts to develop products that are functional, easy to use, and offer real value to our customers.

Many business leaders advertise their products by including a long list of features, but not enough to grab people’s attention. If you want to take your marketing to the next level, you’ll need to dig a little deeper and connect your product’s features to meaningful benefits for your ideal customer.

For example, the team behind a marketing SaaS can say their product comes with trigger-sensitive popups, but what does that mean for shoppers? It is more effective to explain to users that is a great way to reduce shopping cart abandonment and increase sales.

Today we’ll look at four practical ways to better explain the benefits of your technology products to your target audience.

1. Write your blog posts with your audience and product in mind.

One of the most effective ways to connect product features to benefits is through blogging. It turns out that most shoppers read the company’s blog before even thinking about pulling out their debit card. If you can demonstrate through your content why your product or service is worth your time, you are much more likely to improve conversions.

The key is understanding your customer segments and what they expect from your brand. A segment is a group of customers with similar interests, goals, and pain points. A marketing SaaS with a suite of plugins therefore includes a wide range of content for people with a particular interest in email marketing, social media marketing, and paid advertising.

Let’s say someone is looking to buy email software. They read several posts focused on growing their lead list and keeping their email subscribers engaged. Your blog posts are sprinkled with examples showing how your product can make these processes easier for your readers. Suddenly, readers can see themselves using this tool because they understand how it can help them.

When writing blog posts for your website, think about your audience and your product. How can you offer your visitors a solution that includes the key features of your technology product? Use this thought process as a guide and watch each new blog post how they can benefit from your product Try to find a way to show them.

2. Create an engaging product landing page.

Product landing pages are another great way to educate your users and show them the benefits of buying from your company. There are several ways to highlight your value proposition. A good place to start is to include an example benefit next to each feature. Instead of just explaining what it is, explain the process to the reader and explain how feature X benefits Y. People are much more likely to become customers if they know what they can get.

We also recommend allowing users to post reviews on your product landing page. Reviews help give potential customers expectations and know what others think of your brand. Since reviews are written by customers, they are often taken from a profit-oriented perspective. Most customers don’t leave feature lists in their feedback. Instead, they tell other customers how your tech products have improved their lives.

3. Demonstrate on social media.

Video demonstrations let you show off your tech products and interact with leads and existing customers in real time. Social media is a great place to host these events because you can reach large audiences quickly. If your product impresses a handful of viewers, your webinar will easily go viral within the industry.

Like writing a blog post, I like coming up with ideas for webinars. There is no full presentation detailing all products on social media. Instead, I usually pick a topic such as email lead generation and make that my focus.

When Im giving a presentation and showing my audience how to get more traffic and leads (which directly benefits my audience), I use the product and how the tool simplifies the process explain to the audience. I have found that this strategy bridges the gap and helps users understand the benefits of our product.

Once you’ve finished presenting, you can upload these videos to your website or platforms like YouTube. Done right, prospective customers have the opportunity to discover the benefits of your product long after the live demonstration.

4. Offer a free trial.

Many business leaders allow users to try their products before they buy. Free versions are often very watered down and don’t sell their products very well. However, with a few changes, the free trial can help you attract more customers and secure sales.

We encourage you to develop a guided onboarding program with a free trial. When the user first opens the software or tool, it triggers an optional guide him tour exploring the various features included in the product. Your tour should cover the free and premium features that your visitors can use after completing their order. I’m not sure if the paid extras will help if the premium features are greyed out.

Just like your landing page, don’t just explain what each button does. Show your users an example so they can figure out your value proposition and decide if your product is right for them.

final thoughts

As you can see, there are many clever ways to explain the benefits of technology products. The most important thing to remember is that your benefits should resonate with your target audience’s goals. increase.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs and technology executives. am i eligible?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2022/12/23/four-effective-ways-to-explain-the-benefits-of-your-tech-product/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos