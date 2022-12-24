



Too many things happened in the tech industry this year to make little sense. It was as if we were ruled by a random number generator that rules the whims of the tech industry, with multiple “biggest news of the year” happening in the space of a month, all completely disconnected from each other.

I can’t help but think of a very good tweet I saw last month. It summed up the absurdity of the year. It was something like Meta laying off his 11,000 people and his third biggest tech story of the week. The social media giant, who normally lays off his 13% of employees, could easily be the top story of the week, but this is when his FTX went bankrupt and everyone impersonated the company on his Twitter. was that moment. If only someone could buy a blue check. Oh good times.

When I say I feel like I’m living in a simulation, what I mean is that you hear about the latest tech news, someone throws a few words in your hat, picks a few, connects the dots Of course, that’s not what’s actually happening. But would you believe me when I told you in January that Twitter owner Elon Musk decided to unban Donald Trump after investigating users?

These ridiculous happenings in technology have consequences. Cryptocurrencies collapsed like the FTX bankruptcy and his UST scandal, hurting real people who invested large sums of money in what they believed was a good investment. 10 years ago someone said that Meta (yes, that’s what Facebook is called now) was losing billions of dollars every quarter building virtual reality tech that no one seemed to want. It’s funny to think how you would have reacted if said. But these managerial decisions are no joke for employees who lost their jobs because of those choices.

where does this leave us? We were at a moment in the history of technology when nothing was too absurd to be impossible. It’s both exciting and terrifying. A team of Amazon fulfillment center workers on Staten Island could win union elections and make a successful case for themselves in the face of tremendous adversity. It’s also possible that Elon Musk will buy his Twitter for his $44 billion.

AI technologies like Stable Diffusion and ChatGPT encapsulate this fragile balance between innovation and fear. It can create beautiful artwork in seconds, but it can also put a working artist’s life in jeopardy. You can ask an AI chatbot to tell you about history, but you have no way of knowing if the response is factual (unless you do more research, in which case you may do your own research from the beginning). I can do it).

But perhaps one of the reasons AI generators have gained mainstream appeal is because they feel almost natural to us. This year’s tech news feels so weird that it could have been generated by ChatGPT.

Or maybe reality is actually stranger than anything AI can come up with. I asked his ChatGPT to write some headlines on tech news.

“Apple’s iOS 15 update brings big improvements to iPhones and iPads” “Amazon’s new autonomous delivery robot sparks controversy” “Intel unveils new processor with advanced security features” increase”

Pretty boring! Here are some things that really happened in the tech industry this year.

Tony the Tiger debuts as a VTuber. Someone claimed it was a fired Twitter employee of his named Rahul Ligma, but many reporters couldn’t get the joke. At the club he was arrested by three people for manipulating Penguin clones. One of the DOJ’s prime suspects in a $3.6 billion crypto money laundering scheme is an entrepreneurial slash rapper named Razzlekhan. The new Pokemon game has lines with the word cheugy. Donald Trump dropped an NFT collection. Inappropriate feature updates on Twitter have impacted pharmaceutical company stocks. Elon Musks’ biggest rival is his sophomore year at the University of Central Florida. FTC Chairman Lena Kern said Taylor Swift has done more than ever to educate Gen Z about antitrust law. Meta is selling his $1,499 VR headset to use for remote work. The UK Treasury created his Discord account to share the official announcement, but it was soon spammed with people making vulgar jokes using emoji reactions (and speaking of the UK, There have been three different prime ministers since September).

These are strange times. If the rules are made up and the point doesn’t matter, let’s hope tech news turns out to be more entertaining than harmful, at least if this absurdity continues into 2023. I want Chris Pratt to voice more live-action Mario and less tech CEOs to be sentenced for fraud. is that too much to ask?

