Google’s leaked product roadmap looks surprisingly familiar





Image: Google

Given how important a company like Google is, it seems impossible to keep the secrets of the product room.

We’ve seen this before. In fact, before Google unveiled his first Pixel, it allowed little imagination.

A recent scoop from the Android Authority took things to the next level, showing a behind-the-scenes peek at what Google has in store for the next three years. Read on for the next three years when it comes to Pixel phones. .

According to the publication, “anonymous but credible sources” suggest that between now and 2025, Google will release its next device.

2023: Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8 series. 2024: Pixel 8a (7a success pending) and Pixel 9 series (three models). 2025: Pixel clamshell foldable and Pixel 10 series.

Also, 2022 was secretly the year of Chromebooks.this is the reason

Clearly, there’s a lot to take in here, from the new foldable (finally!) to the possibility of Google adopting a biennial release cycle for its budget-friendly A-series phones. What surprised me is how similar their overall product strategy is to a fruity company. Google clearly wants to bite the apple.

Are you done? Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

Depending on the success of next year’s Pixel 7a, Google will either move ahead with the Pixel 8a release in 2024 or shift the product line to a two-year release cycle.

This shouldn’t come as a big surprise given how aggressive carrier promotions have been (at least in the US). to say the least.

And Apple’s next iPhone SE could be delayed, according to industry analysts

In fact, this adaptation gives Google more opportunities to improve and stabilize the Pixel’s software and features every two years. For example, it cuts manufacturing costs and costs, as Apple has done with its own mid-range product, the iPhone SE. marketing.

Pixel Pro XL? Ultra? Max?

The leaked roadmap also suggests that Google plans to release its 2024 Pixel 9 series in three variants: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. (Note that the “XL” label is just a guess based on Google’s past branding.)

If this is true, and the company continues its fall October release schedule for its flagship product, all signs point to Google wanting to compete with Apple’s flagship iPhone, large or small. I’m here.

Review: Google’s best phone overtakes Samsung in this one camera feature

It’s pretty bold for a non-Apple manufacturer to expand its product line to four SKUs. Heck, even Apple had trouble keeping up with demand for smaller and larger iPhones. But to compete at the rate the Cupertino phone maker is increasing its market share in the United States, it has to be bold.

As always, keep in mind that our product roadmap is subject to change. I wouldn’t be surprised if Google changes his next three-year plan (true or not) after it’s made public.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/googles-leaked-product-roadmap-looks-strikingly-familiar/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos