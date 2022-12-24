Silicon Valley continues to be a ‘leader’ in the startup world





In recent years, entrepreneurship has spread outside hotbeds such as the Bay Area, with thriving startups emerging in unlikely cities like St. Louis, Atlanta and Chattanooga.

Still, former AOL CEO Steve Case argues that Silicon Valley is still the strongest player in the startup world.

It was and will continue to be the leader of the herd, truly the most vibrant startup ecosystem in the world, Case recently told Yahoo Finance. We’re not talking about the collapse of Silicon Valley, but about the rise of dozens of other cities to create this more decentralized innovation economy.

Silicon Valley’s startup scene dates back to the 1940s. That’s when Frederick Turman, dean of the Stanford University School of Engineering, started encouraging his faculty and alumni to start a business. In 1951, he created Stamford Industrial Park, which served as the headquarters for companies such as Hewlett-Packard (HP) and Varian Associates.

The late 1950s saw further innovation when eight of Nobel Prize winner William Shockley’s top researchers resigned from his lab to found Fairchild Semiconductor. The company went on to build the first integrated circuit, a key component of modern electronic devices that helped establish the Bay Area as a technological innovation hub.

By the early ’70s, venture capital firms such as Kleiner-Perkins and Sequoia Capital had formed, and large amounts of venture capital money began pouring into Silicon Valley.

Revolution Chairman and CEO and AOL Co-Founder Steve Case

With the rise of Silicon Valley, things came together. Indeed, a great university like Stanford, a sense of possibility. A lot of people moved to California because it was a kind of pioneering spirit. Because even the Gold Rush was trying to inspire that mentality, Case said. But it’s also kind of where venture capital was really based. And you have created this dynamic increase in returns where there is more and more money.

Despite Silicon Valley’s rich history of business innovation, 2021 saw an increase in venture capital funding outside the Bay Area. For the first time in his decade, less than 30% of all US venture capital has flowed to Silicon Valley, according to a report produced by Rise of the Rest Seed Fund and PitchBook.

For the past decade, Case, who co-founded AOL in 1985, has traveled the United States by bus in search of promising entrepreneurs and startups outside of Silicon Valley. His Washington, DC Ventures His capital firm, Revolution LLC, has invested in nearly 200 of his companies in over 100 cities. He argues that companies outside of his hub of traditional startups need more attention from investors.

I think we’ve gone from what people thought was a little bit of a frontier to now recognizing some really important companies being set up in different parts of the country, Case said. And it makes sense to broaden your horizons beyond where you happen to be, like San Francisco, New York, or Boston, and look for opportunities elsewhere.

In his book The Rise of the Rest: How Entrepreneurs in Surprising Places are Building the New American Dream, published in September, Case showcases 30 innovative new companies from unexpected places. For example, he writes about his Catalyte, a Baltimore-based software company that uses AI to find and train his engineers in software. He’s also spotlighting his Appharvest, a Kentucky sustainable food company.

It’s really remarkable what’s bubbling up there. And I really believe that in the next 10 years it will accelerate, Case said, and he said 10 years from now, we will admit that Silicon Valley is still the leader, but more It will bring a variety of innovations. The economy, a much more inclusive innovation economy, and I think that’s good for those communities and, frankly, good for the country.

Case oversaw the merger of AOL and Time Warner in 2001 and became chairman of the board. He resigned from that position in his 2003. Both Yahoo and AOL are privately owned by his equity firm Apollo Global Management.

