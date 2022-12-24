Shawsheen Tech Round-Up: Boys & Girls Hockey, Boys Basketball, Swimming: Bakers Hockey Team Flying 2-0 | Sports





The Shawsheen Tech Boys Hockey Team passed a big early test on Saturday, beating Longmeadow 2-1.

Rams improve to 2-0

Hooking one up against a div was nice. 2 team, Ram coach Chuck Baker said. they are pretty talented. It was definitely a good win.

After a scoreless first period, the Rams took a 1–0 lead in the second and added to their lead in the third before a late push by Longmeadow.

Shawsheen played shorthanded for most of the final ten minutes, including a two-man advantage for Longmeadow.

The hosts scored power play goals, but the show scene didn’t allow anything else.

Baker was happy with his penalty-killing unit which certainly got a lot of work done.

The coach said the four forwards I had consistently rotated did a good job, citing Wilmington’s Brady Darcy, Tewkesbury’s Nick Carullo, Wilmington’s Chase Darcy and Dylan Higson as examples. said. They put pressure on the pack.

Defensemen including Tewkesbury Junior Derek Nazarro, Wilmington Senior Kevin Ackerley, Wilmington Colin Lawson and Brody Amenkowitz have also stepped up to the shorthanded unit.

Senior goaltender Aiden MacLeod had 28 saves in the net for the Rams.

Wilmington’s Chase Darcy and Kyle Gray scored against Longmeadow.

Chase Darcy and Brady Darcy add assists.

Last Thursday against the season-opening Minutemen, Shawsheen earned a lopsided 14-0 win.

The Rams led 1–0 at the end of the first period, but scored 10 goals in the second.

Baker said he wore four lines and one extra, six defensemen and one extra. they had plenty of time.

McLeod and Mike Sedron split the shutout on goal, with Sedron playing the third period.

Wilmington’s Liam Milne scored three goals against the Mustangs, Wilmington freshman Justin Sibert scored two and Wilmington’s Kam Spren scored his first national team goal. .

After facing Minutemen again on Wednesday, Shawsheen will return to the ice on Thursday for a home game against Rockport in Billerica.

girls hockey

How much difference in one week?

After a bit of a slow start to the Shawsheen Tech women’s hockey team’s 2022-2023 season, the Rams have made a great recovery in close matches against both Peabody and Wakefield.

Shawsheen (0-4) failed to win either game, but played hard with six goals in two contests, including a 4-5 loss to the Warriors in Lowell on Monday night. We competed.

Against Wakefield, Shawsheen trailed three times but rebounded to tie the game each time.

With the score tied at 4, Wakefield equalized with less than two minutes left to take a dramatic 5-4 victory.

Shawsheen nearly tied the score in the final minute with a shot to the post before time expired.

Showscenes manager Kate O’Shea said it was a good match. We will be playing with them again, so I was looking forward to it.

Bedford’s Healy Weissman competed well, playing in the Rams’ net against Wakefield and keeping the Rams in the game.

A regular defenseman, Weisman fared well between the pipes.

She told me last year she could be a goalie and we tried her out[on the net]O’Shea said. She actually turned out to be a really good goalkeeper.

Bedford’s Anna McCann and Wilmington’s Paige Fuller scored for the Rams with two goals each.

Wilmington senior Alexis Fox had three assists on the night, while Bedford’s Rebecca Sobol added two. Wilmington’s Sophia DeMeo and Lily Abbott also added assists.

Tewkesbury resident Corinne Foley, along with Bedford’s Olivia O’Brien and Wilmington’s Macy Savage, paved the way for Lamb’s defense.

Losing 4–2 in the third period, Shawsheen tied the game with goals from McKee Kahn and Fuller.

In the Peabody match, O’Brien scored the first goal for the national team and Sobol scored the other against Tanners.

After playing Newburyport on Wednesday, the Rams will play Melrose next Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Medford Rink.

boys basketball

After three games, Shawsheen Tech’s men’s basketball team boasts a 2-1 record after a 58-53 victory over Drakat and a 76-59 loss to Lowell Catholics.

Four players scored in double figures, eight players reached the scorebook, and an exciting victory in a tense Drakat throughout the contest.

Show scene coach Joe Gore said it was really going back and forth the whole game. We weren’t able to take shots in the early minutes, but we struggled in the second half as we couldn’t find the rhythm of our shots. Our buddies never quit and achieved great road wins in Drakat. It took every bit of a quarter.

Billerica senior Marbrick Bourdeau led the Rams in scoring with 16 points, while a trio of Wilmington sophomore Matt Breen, sophomore Frank Moron and Wilmington senior Aiden MacLeod each added 10 points. .

Shawsheen jumped out to a 16-4 lead to start the game, but the Middies fought back.

The Rams held a slight 44-42 lead after the 3rd before the 4th quarter saw Drakat make several runs in the lead before the show scene finally hung up. kept. Bourdeau and MacLeod each had big baskets late in the game to keep the win.

Also scoring for Shawsheen were Wilmington junior Ryan Sweeney with 6 points, Wilmington junior Ryan Copson, Wilmington junior Zachary Rogers and Billerica senior Gianni Zonpa with 2 points each.

Against a sharp-shooting Lowell Catholic team, the Rams were close all night but couldn’t take the lead.

Lowell extended his lead in the final minute to bring the final margin to 17 points.

They went running and cut it down to six or four, Gore said. When they get hot, they can shoot. they are so deep

Shawsheen defeated Lowell Catholic twice last season, but Gore said Lowell Catholic’s experienced roster was in store for the Rams this time around.

They were ready, he said. It turned out that they were ready and on duty. You have to give them credit. They work well together and shine. They are a very good basketball team.

Gore acknowledged that defeat can pay off in one fell swoop.

We have a long way to go and that’s not necessarily a bad thing.We have a lot of potential and we’re learning a lot about ourselves right now. There are several players in his freshman year on the national team, and he has two sophomores. I was learning how to get there and be successful. We will have them again in February and it will be a great test to see how we are performing as a team.

Bourdeaux trailed the Rams by 22 points and Moron added 15.

Gore said the idiot continues to grow.

He is capable of 20 (points) in one game, Gore said. His ceiling is ridiculous. He’s one of the players.

Next for the Rams is a home game against North Reading on Friday night, and Shawsheen will host Wilmington in a non-league game next Wednesday at 5pm.

swimming

The Shawsheen Tech swim and dive team kicked off the season in style with an impressive victory over the cooperative team of Nashoba Tech, Innovation Academy and Lowell Catholic.

The Rams won nine of the day’s 12 events, taking home by decision 94-68.

Shawsheen won the 200-yard medley relay with a quartet of Matthew Kilfoyle, Elliott Hong, Jared Krueger and Nathan Barnes.

The Rams won 3 of the top 4 places in the 200-yard freestyle.

Harrison Kinsella was first in 2:21.84, Sarah Simmons third and Trevor Engel fourth.

In the 200-yard individual medley, Shawsheen went 2-3-4 with Maura Kruger second, Kilfoyle third and Logan Dupont fourth.

The 50-yard freestyle had three Rams in the top four.

Burns won in 25.55 seconds, Evan Pinto second in 26.18 seconds and Kilfoyle fourth.

Hong won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:07.28.

Dupont and Kinsella finished third and fourth respectively in the race.

The top gun of the day was Nate Burns, said Ram coach Rick Menard.

In the 100-yard freestyle, Shawsheen was three of the top five scorers.

Barnes won in 58.12 seconds, Anthony Bastianelli third and Addison Dunham fifth.

In the 500-yard freestyle, Pinto was first in 7:09.68, followed by Leah Casey fourth and Zachary McLaughlin fifth.

Shawsheen won the top two teams in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

The winning combination consisted of Barnes, Kilfoyle, Kinsella and Bastianelli. In second place was his quartet of Hong, Dupont, Jared Kruger and Daniel Penney.

The Rams went 1-2-4 in the 100-yard backstroke.

Maura Kruger was first with 1:09.85, Bastianelli second with 1:15.25 and Simmons fourth.

Hong and Penny topped the 100-yard breaststroke twice in 1:21.35 and 1:23.59 respectively.

Menard said it was a big day for some of the newcomers. Maura Krueger, since 1999 she has almost set a school record within 100 meters. Freshman Matt Kilfoyle was also a great first meet.

Menard was also happy with several other rums.

Madison Chu dropped 3 seconds off his 50s in just one week, and first-year swimmer Ben Spiddle dropped 20 seconds on his 50 free. Zack MacLaughlin cheered the entire pool on the 500 free. It is unthinkable that the child I tutored would face such a distance challenge on their first encounter.

Menard was also quick to admire veterans.

Adam Doucot lost nearly 7 seconds in the 100 free, while Elliot Hong recorded his personal best time in the 100 free, 1.5 seconds off the race. Harrison Kinsella was strong on the fly, 200 free and destroyed his previous mark in both races, while Evan Pinto fell on his 50 and won the 500 by a wide margin. Emily Lafond stepped up to challenge himself in several exhibition races, setting the best times in both the 100 Breast and his 100 Fly.

