Bug reported in Google Calendar creating incorrect events on Android and iOS devices





Google Calendar users have reportedly experienced a bug that caused the application to create random events based on emails received in the user’s Gmail inbox. Multiple users seem to be reporting this issue with her Google Calendar app for his Android and iOS mobile devices. The bug has also been reported by various users on Twitter, taking to social media platforms to share screenshots of calendar apps filled with random events.

9to5Google reports that Google Calendar shows randomly created events triggered by messages in your Gmail inbox that don’t necessarily trace back to actual events. Most of the accidentally created events appear to be all-day events caused by a bug in his Gmail mobile application on some Android and iOS devices. However, it’s not clear if any specific bug caused this, the report added.

Several users were seen posting screenshots on Twitter of the Google Calendar app filled with all-day events that didn’t lead to actual events for the user.

For Google Calendar users who want to avoid Google Calendar confusion,[設定]>[イベント]>[Gmail からマイ カレンダーにイベントを自動的に追加する]You can work around the bug by turning off However, doing this breaks Google Calendar’s ability to track real events from your Gmail inbox and provide users with the same notifications as reminders.

Please note that Google does not officially acknowledge, address, or provide solutions to reported bugs.

Last year, the Alphabet-owned search giant introduced a “Focus Time” entry feature that allows users to set a time slot in which all meeting requests are automatically declined.

