Cloud Predictions for 2023: Questions About Innovation





The short days of December and the promise of a new year inevitably provide time for reflection and anticipation for the future. and happy to share what to expect in 2023.

Here are some things to keep an eye on for the cloud going forward:

Cloud providers aren’t innovative, and that’s a good thing

There seems to be a sense among analysts and commentators that cloud computing has fallen into a rut. They said yes the cloud is a strong trend and many companies are moving their applications to the cloud and AMG (Amazon, Microsoft and Google) are very big businesses but it’s getting a little boring It seems that I feel.

The recent AWS Reinvent conference is a great example. My Twitter stream was filled with reactions to the keynote. All this can be summed up as an incremental improvement over what already exists. There was definite nostalgia for the old Reinvents, where AWS announced unexpected innovations like Lambda serverless capabilities and satellite station services.

A fairly typical example of this reaction to Reinvent was my longtime friend Brian Gracely’s CloudCast podcast. As far as I understand the argument, his theme is that the cloud, his computing foundation is being built now, and is unlikely to show true innovation going forward. Again, it’s not that there hasn’t been a lot of incremental improvement and product enhancement activity, but the cloudy days of excitement are past. His Forrester analyst group echoed that point of view in a blog post describing enhancements to the core his service that AWS announced at the show.

I disagree with this point of view. Nothing announced at Reinvent was shocking. However, we interpret this less revolutionary era in a different way.

The good news is that AMG hasn’t launched a great new service. As Brian pointed out, this means that the core capabilities of his cloud computing are in place and stable. This is good news for users.

why? After all, it’s hard to come up with a reliable plan when the infrastructure you deploy your applications on is changing so fast that if you design your application architecture today, within six months it will be obsolete. , may turn out to need to be rebuilt. It’s not fun, and more importantly, it tends to bring about a wait-and-see attitude.

Why not live with the status quo until the architecture is firmly established and you have confidence that your applications can be deployed with long-lived expectations?

Now that the foundations of cloud computing are in place, users can feel more secure about the stability of their cloud environment. This is good.

Empty data center as user climbs S-curve

The S-Curve is an established theory of technology adoption. Basically, a new product grows slowly over time as the market learns about it and evaluates how best to adopt it. Eventually the market reaches a critical mass of knowledge and the growth curve rises sharply as more users adopt it. , the growth curve flattens again. Each change in the slope of these curves is called an inflection point, the point at which the growth outlook changes significantly.

AMG has experienced rapid growth over the past decade, but in my view the industry has just entered, or is in the early stages of, the rapid growth part of the curve. I say this even though we recently discussed their impressive quarterly results. That’s a good indication of current growth.

I am confident that AMG’s growth will accelerate. This is because many large enterprises are restructuring their previous strategy of keeping most of their application portfolio on-premises while planning to move some of their application portfolio to the cloud. Today, we often hear of companies deciding to evacuate their data centers at scale in favor of running everything in the cloud.

I think the reason is that these companies have concluded that owning their own data center is a waste of capital. After all, every dollar spent on data centers is a dollar that cannot be spent on streamlining supply chains, improving manufacturing productivity, or expanding into new markets.

As a result of this trend, data centers are empty, to the benefit of AMG.

Containers and cloud-native: new must-have accessories

Cloud computing was originally called infrastructure as a service (also known as IaaS) because it provided virtual machine-based computing resources that could be more easily provisioned. This streamlined the lethargic part of the application value stream while leaving other elements of the stream undisturbed. Users saw immediate benefits in IT practices without disrupting existing processes and tools.

We left those days well behind. Emerging application development best practices center around containers, which require fewer computing resources to operate, are much faster to instantiate, and are more portable than virtual machine-based computing environments.

That is wonderful. However, moving to containers is a feature that forces a major change in application lifecycle processes and the tools used to move code from development to production. I wrote about this shift last year in an article titled Why Cloud Means Cloud-Native.

In that piece, I said:

“Over time, the cloud-native cohort has developed a set of best practices for lifecycle management, ranging from using sophisticated code management platforms to automated monitoring and management of application components. , there is something that provides scale and resilience: all processes and milestones are streamlined to provide fast, automated execution, and when developers lift their fingers from the keyboard, touchless production deployment make it possible.”

As IT organizations strive to match their cloud-native cohorts, it means they need to completely transform their existing application lifecycle practices. Many organizations struggle with this as they seek to incrementally improve parts of the lifecycle rather than recognizing the need for comprehensive transformation.

As a result of all this, cloud computing goes far beyond IaaS and requires a focused organizational effort if organizations want to achieve top performer benchmarks.

Cloud providers are innovative and that’s a good thing

Wait a minute? Bernard, Cloud He finished saying providers are not innovative, is that a good thing, now you say they are? And is that a good thing?

what’s going on

It’s true that cloud providers typically build core services and settle for continuous incremental improvements to those services.

Despite this, there is a lot of innovation underway at cloud providers. Innovation is built on the foundation of cloud computing.

Here are some examples.

At Reinvent, AWS announced a new omics service aimed at genetic analysis. Omics is a pre-integrated platform that enables life sciences companies to import large amounts of data. Omics automatically formats it into a useful schema, runs the analysis on a managed infrastructure, and stores important variant information relevant to disease analysis and new therapeutic development.

Omics enable secure sharing and enable collaboration between different participants and organizations. This is essential in an era when innovative therapeutics require cross-domain collaboration. This new service frees users from the burden of many complex setups, configurations, and software administration, allowing them to get to work improving our lives.

This shows that we have understood the detailed requirements across the industry and created a solution that is broadly applicable to many participants.

A more focused platform for innovation came with the announcement of the Microsoft/London Stock Exchange. The London Stock Exchange has a very large, long-term commitment to Azure, and the two organizations are building on a suite of Microsoft tools such as PowerBI, Excel, and Azure Machine Learning to develop solutions for the financial services industry. We plan to jointly create a new solution for

A clue that this is more than that and a harbinger of true innovation is the understated statement deep within the blog post. Microsoft bought his 4% of LSEG and put the head of Azure on the board. This means deeper collaboration and represents a commitment to co-developing purpose-built tools designed to bring competitive differentiation to LSEG.

This way of capturing innovation is part of an inevitable upward movement as providers engage with their customers and deliver innovation at the forefront of what they can achieve based on the foundation of core infrastructure innovation previously absorbed. . We can expect to see more of this kind of innovation in the future.

So do you think cloud providers have brought in a lot of innovation? You haven’t seen anything yet.

A war for talent becomes a war for market share

The race for cloud talent is an evergreen topic in the industry, with many observers bemoaning the shortage of skilled talent capable of building cloud-native systems.

You can see how important that talent is in a paper published by Amazon (the e-commerce division, not the AWS cloud computing division). The authors of this paper describe how they applied deep reinforcement learning to inventory management.

What is the net result? He improved inventory management by 12% without sacrificing product availability. In a retail industry where margins are one dollar and one penny, reducing the required inventory working capital by that amount is a huge improvement.

If you’re a competitor in Amazon’s e-commerce division, you have to think about how you can respond. Clearly, you need access to the massive amount of computing required for effective machine learning. This stands for hyperscale cloud computing. You need technical staff to build your machine learning pipeline and data management. And, of course, you need a machine learning specialist who can build and test ML models to optimize your results.

Table Stakes is therefore a talent pool to implement technology stacks and operations to meet new benchmarks in inventory management. (Here’s a link to the paper if you’d like to assign your company Boffin to implement the Amazon system.)

But technical staff is not enough. You also need to integrate inventory management outputs upstream into the ordering process and downstream into the physical warehouse. Further upstream, business her managers must oversee the entire system to determine product mix and promotion mechanisms.

In other words, technical talent is necessary, but not enough to keep up with the war for market share that technology-based systems can create with integrated business processes.

it’s difficult. Well, AWS bless its heart, but decided to help. At Reinvent, we announced a preview of AWS Supply Chain, which appears to implement an ML-based inventory management system.

Of course, to get the most out of it, the entire commerce value chain must be treated as an integrated system, and no cloud service can provide that. It’s a business management issue. And the successful companies of the future must apply end-to-end value stream practices to win the battle for market share. But its foundation is the right technical talent to deliver cloud-native capabilities.

There it is. My predictions for 2023. In summary, the early foundations of cloud computing have been completed and explosive growth of cloud infrastructure is on the horizon. Beyond that is a series of innovative cloud services and business processes that build upon that foundation to deliver transformative economic outcomes.

