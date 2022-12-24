



THE FLATS Josh Okogi plays great off the bench for Phoenix Jose Alvarado seeks out Tony Parker and continues to improve as point guard Jordan Asher continues to perform better in Turkey this week #ProJackets Report.

*****

OKOGIE provides stellar bench minutes for the Sun

Phoenix Suns fans are starting to have something to smile about again after a disastrous five-game slide that saw the Suns lose the No. 1 seed in the West.

After trailing by as much as 24 points on Saturday night, the Phoenix were resilient and were able to clinch a 118-114 victory over new rivals the New Orleans Pelicans. From the night to Chris Paul shooting 3 to 5-7, there was a lot to get excited about.

Not to be outdone was Josh Okogee, who had seven points and six rebounds all from Charity Line and came decisively last in the final minutes of the game against Zion Williamson.

That capped off a very strong week from the Suns’ defensive anchor.

Great play by Josh Okogie from @CallMe_NonStop’s tireless efforts. pic.twitter.com/QAU0zXQXnz

Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 14, 2022

“For me, I’m trying to win.”

Josh Okogie notched back-to-back offensive rebounds as the #Suns put up two in the fourth quarter of their comeback win over the Pelicans.

Okogi, fouled by Zion Williamson after the second, hit two FTs to give Phoenix a 111-107 lead with 3:20 remaining. pic.twitter.com/FqQYvfOZh3

Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 18, 2022

Josh Okogie is RELENTLESS. pic.twitter.com/D8SkkYgltf

Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) December 16, 2022

360 layup under the basket!?

Josh Okogie keeps finding ways to wow us pic.twitter.com/E74h6dN2Hm

Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 20, 2022

*****

Alvarado is looking for Tony Parker to become a better point guard

San Antonio Spurs great Tony Parker is arguably the greatest point guard in franchise history.

He’s also the highest-positioned player in NBA history and likely to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame on the first ballot.

And it’s no surprise that Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado asked Parker to help improve his position.

In an interview with The Athletic, Alvarado learned about playing the point guard position alongside Parker this summer and racking his brains on how to perfect the Spurs legend’s signature shot, the “teardrop.” made it clear that

He’s one of the best point guards we’ve seen. I’ve become more comfortable with being there.

*****

ALVARADO takes us back to his hometown in Brooklyn

*****

Thaddeus Young reaches 14,000 career points

incredible results

Congrats to @yungsmoove21 for reaching 14,000 career points pic.twitter.com/EMYci89Uu1

Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) Dec 24, 2022

Excellent baseline move to find a soft spot in the zone by Thaddeus Young while Fred VanVleet’s drive gets all the defensive attention pic.twitter.com/TVxBMbhYm1

Charlie Cummings (@klaytheist11) December 20, 2022

*****

Jordan Asher continues to excel in Turkey

MVP | Jordan Usher

He brought victory to his team.

24 points 5 assists 3 rebounds 8/13 field ii hits 4/7 points hits 4/4 free horse hits 26 efficiency points pic.twitter.com/JEDmeQYnwW

TrendBasket (@TrendBasket) December 24, 2022

Okben Urbai & Jordan Usher #BeiktaEmlakjet

pic.twitter.com/RajEx2YtBg

Beikta Basketbol (@BJK_Basketbol) December 24, 2022

Okben Ulubay – Jordan Usher duo running from the top! @BJK_Basketbol pic.twitter.com/mvFk10JXNB

Turkish Insurance Basketball Spa League (@basketsuperligi) December 24, 2022

Jordan Usher @Callmeush pic.twitter.com/SukOVdOWiD

BjkBasket (@BjkBasket) December 24, 2022

*****

professional basketball yellow jacket

Provided by Eurobasket LLC

Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, graduated in 2016, played professionally in Spain) held Bilbao to one of the league’s weakest sides in Saturday night’s Spanish Liga Endesa Manresa (2-10) 86. -78.He was the MVP of the game.Smith scored 16 goals and added 4 passes in 28 minutes.Surne Bilbao Basket (2-1) is second in the Liga Endesa.Smith has relatively good stats this season with 12.9ppg, 2.3rpg, 2.8apg and 1.3spg.

Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, graduated in 2018, played for Germany) was unable to help ALBA Berlin (3-12) in the final game. Bottom-ranked ALBA Berlin lost to second-placed Monaco 92-89.He scored 14 points and grabbed 6 rebounds.It was ALBA Berlin’s 12th straight defeat.Lammers has played so far this year. They averaged 6.3ppg, 2.3rpg and 1.3spg over 12 games.

China’s CBA player Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, graduated in 2014, now China) was unable to help the Beijing Royal Fighters (8-7) in last Monday’s game. Despite Golden’s very good performance, the Beijing Royal Fighters lost 130-109 to the top-ranked Monkey Kings (#6) in Jiangsu, where he was the top scorer with 39 points.Golden also scored 48. Adding 8 rebounds and 8 assists per minute (all of his 9 free throws were successful!!!), Golden is having a very good season with individually high stats. His averages are 23.1ppg, 5.1rpg and 5.7apg.

Moses Wright (6’9”-F-1998, graduated in 2021, playing professionally in China) was a key contributor to the Zhejiang Golden Bulls’ victory over the 13th-ranked Jilin Tigers (8-8) on Monday. China’s CBA of the night, where he was the game’s MVP, Wright scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to complete a double-double in his second season in professional basketball. With the Zhejiang Golden Bulls (14-1) leading the CBA, it was his team’s 14-game winning streak, and Wright posted comparatively 10.6ppg, 5.9rpg and 1.3spg in 12 games this year. I have good stats.

Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, graduated in 2018, played in the NBA) contributed to the NBA’s easy victory over the Los Angeles Clippers (19-14) 111-95 in Thursday night’s game. Oego scored 11 points in 26 minutes and recorded a double-double with the same number of rebounds.The Phoenix Suns are 19-13 this season.It was his team’s third straight win.Okogee has averaged 4.1ppg and 2.9 this season. rpg, he is a naturalized Nigerian.

Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, Class of 2021, now in the NBA) contributed to the New Orleans Pelicans’ victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA last Thursday. He scored nine points. , 3 passes and 3 steals, Alvarado has relatively good stats this year with 9.2ppg, 2.2rpg, 3.2apg and 1.3spg over 30 games.

Jordan Usher (6’7”-F-1999, graduated in 2022, playing professionally in Turkey) failed to secure a victory over Besiktas Icrypex Istanbul (5-5) in last Sunday’s match. Despite a good performance, Besiktas Icrypex Istanbul were beaten 97-83 at Petkim by low-ranked Socar (#9) Usher was the second best scorer with 16 goals in 27 minutes Usher has relatively good stats this season with 14.1ppg, 2.7rpg and 1.1apg.

Experienced Thaddeus Young (born 1988, graduated 2007, played in the NBA) couldn’t help the Toronto Raptors in their NBA game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Young has eight points and five rebounds. His team was tied 104-101 in the NBA. This year, Young averaged 5.1ppg, 3.9rpg, 1.8apg and 1.1spg in his 29 games.

Marcus Georges Hunt (6’5″-F-1994, graduated in 2016, now Kuwait) was a key contributor to Kuwait’s 99-93 win over world No. 7 Al Sadd in last Tuesday’s West Asian Super League. He scored 22 points and grabbed four rebounds in 27 minutes.It was Kuwait’s first game of the season.Georges-Hunt is a naturalized Virgin Islander.

Avi Schafer (6’8”-C-1998, graduated in 2019, playing professionally in Japan) will be in Japan’s B1 League on Sunday night with Seahorse Mikawa leading Ryukyu GK 96-81. Schaefer has 7 points and 4 rebounds.This year, Schaefer has averaged 5.0 ppg and 3.9 rpg in 21 games.He is a naturalized Japanese.

Other former Georgia Tech players who have played professional basketball:

Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991) is an NBA free agent. Alade Aminu (6’10”-F/C-1987) plays for Puerto Rico BSN’s Gigantes de Carolina. Josh Heath (6’1”-PG- 1994) Plays for the Stella Artois Reuben Bears in the Belgian Professional Basketball League James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998) Plays for the Texas Legends in the NBA G League Brandon Alston (6 ‘5”-G-1995) Played for Batumi Georgian Super League Anthony McHenry (6’8”-SF-1983) played for Shinshu BW Charles Mitchell (6’8”-SF-1983) played for B1 League in Japan -F/C-1993) in La Liga, Argentina at Obera Playa Drick Jackson (6’2”-G) -1994) ABAEvan Jester (6’7”-F-1999) for Atlanta Aliens Play AbAdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994) plays for Atlanta Aliens Turkish TBL plays for Samsunspor Robert Sampson (6’8”-F-1992) plays for Tokyo in the Japanese B3 league Plays for HT.Michael Devoe (6’5″-G-1999) plays for the Ontario Clippers in the NBA G League. Basketball Glenn Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991) of Russia’s Super League 1 plays with the power of the Big 3.

Note: The list above includes only some alumni currently playing professional basketball. Check out the complete list of Georgia Tech’s basketball alumni.

