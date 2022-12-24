HKFP Year in Review: What Hong Kongers Googled in 2022?





Major international events topped Hong Kongers’ Google search news this year, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the assassination of former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe being the two top topics.

Google COM. File photo: Nathana Rebouas via Unsplash.

The third most searched news topic was the Covid-19 pandemic in Hong Kong. In early 2022, the city was hit by the worst of the fifth wave, dominated by the highly contagious Omicron variant. At the peak of the outbreak, he infected more than 70,000 people in a single day, and in his first three months of the year, he lost more than 7,000 lives.

Hong Kongers’ attention was also captured by a tragic incident during a live show by popular boy band Mirror, when a giant screen fell on a dancer, leaving him partially paralyzed. was the fourth most searched topic.

Hong Kong boy band Mirror. Photo: Miller via Facebook.

A list released by Google this month reveals the most searched keywords, news topics, celebrities and more.

Covid search terms prevail

Through 2022, the first and second most searched keywords among Hong Kongers were both related to the city’s Covid-19 policy, vaccination appointments and mandatory testing.

While some questioned the need for the plan, the city’s health chief defended its effectiveness in increasing vaccination coverage. The vaccine pass scheme was his fifth most searched news topic among Hong Kongers in 2022.

In February, the government launched a vaccine pass with mandatory entry to restaurants and a list of other designated facilities.

BioNTech Covid vaccine. Photo: Biontech.

Health officials have mandated mandatory PCR testing for residents of high-infection buildings throughout the year.

In 2022, the word PCR test was the most popular translation into Chinese by Google users in Hong Kong. At the same time, rapid antigen testing ranked him 9th among the most popular keywords.

Partygate, Family Fallout, and more

From CEO John Lee to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Hong Kongers have turned to Google to learn about high-profile celebrities at home and abroad. The city leader was the most searched person, according to the Top Trending People list, followed by US-born skier Irene Gu, who represented China at the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February.

The spotlight on Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu hasn’t abated, with searches for him skyrocketing again in July when the two-time Olympic champion announced his retirement.

Chief Executive Officer John Lee at a press conference on November 29, 2022. File photo: Kyle Lam/HKFP.

The list of top trending people also reflected this year’s scandals. We’ve noticed a spike in searches for birthday boy Witman Hung, a delegate to the Supreme Council. Several guests subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

Casper Tsui, who was the Secretary of the Interior at the time, also became a hot topic. He resigned after being photographed at what some local media outlets dubbed “Partygate.”

Pro-Beijing lawmaker Eunice Yun came ninth on the list of rising figures after running a newspaper ad severing ties with her pro-democracy stepfather. Her declaration came two days after authorities accused him of setting up a committee to establish a Hong Kong parliament along with other overseas activists.

Hong Kong and Beyond

As the city gradually eases Covid restrictions, Hong Kongers have started visiting exhibitions, theme parks, concerts and other previously banned attractions.Cantopop, according to Google’s list of trending local hotspots Concerts by stars Terence Lam and Hins Cheung were among the top five keywords searched.

The newly opened National Palace Museum was included in the list, as was Water World Ocean Park. But they were no match for the book fairs that topped the list, one of Hong Kong’s most popular events each year.

A temple in Kyoto, Japan. Photo: Rianto Lukman via Flickr.

With the relaxation of quarantine rules, Hong Kongers are once again spending their holidays abroad. Many of them are for the first time since the pandemic began. Japan dominates the list of most Googled travel destinations, with 9 of the top 10 domestic destinations including Kyoto, Okinawa and Osaka. Singapore ranked her 10th.

Additional Report: Hilary Leon

Support HKFP |Code of Ethics |Error/Typo? |Contact Us | Newsletter |Transparency and Annual Report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hongkongfp.com/2022/12/24/hkfp-year-in-review-what-did-hongkongers-google-in-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos