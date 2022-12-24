



Climate change is a reality facing us, a fact even India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently acknowledged at the Vananam Startup Inclusion Summit held last month. Speaking at the summit, FM called on Indian startups to find solutions to deal with the capricious climate change. She was very emphatic when she said that Atmanirbhar Bharat is not just for defense or strategic issues, food security or manufacturing. Being able to transition to a better climate in India is also self-sufficient.

Calling on start-up owners and investors to look beyond fintech and software, the minister urged them to seek solutions to climate change, global warming and agriculture. Considering these comments, the work of social entrepreneurs like Jeeshan Khan, who is also a well-known Indian environmentalist, becomes even more important. Zeeshan supports 5ire, a ground-breaking open-source blockchain ecosystem that plays a key role in saving energy in the blockchain space.

The 5ire blockchain platform is at the heart of the 5th Industrial Revolution, and the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development will guide organizations towards energy empowerment. Innovative technologies such as AI and IoT are creating new opportunities every day, and entrepreneurs like Zeeshan Khan are using the same to highlight the role such innovations can play in preserving the environment. Demonstrates exemplary maturity by

According to the government, climate change solutions will be refocused and the energy debate will take a new turn, touching on renewables, nuclear energy, space technology and more. Experts like Zeeshan Khan are now at the center of the debate. A sustainable future for the world.

However, this area is not without challenges. These challenges arise from unpredictable climatic conditions that affect not only agriculture, but also water management, urban life, disaster management, construction, and more.

It’s up to young minds like Zeeshan Khan to find a way out of this conundrum so that climate change can be used for the world’s good.

