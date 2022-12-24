Redmi K60 series release date confirmed: here’s everything you need to know





Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is set to update its flagship K series with a new iteration. The Redmi K60 series consists of the Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro and Redmi K60E, and the company has announced the launch date of his three phones in China on December 27th. The device’s specs haven’t been fully confirmed, but it’s still keeping tipsters on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo busy. Today, we’re listing all the information we have on hand about upcoming phones.

Redmi K60 Pro

Redmi K60 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship processor and features a 6.67 inch OLED panel offering 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Comes with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The phone gets its juice from a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging and possible 30W wireless charging. It seems that

For photos, the Redmi K60 Pro may come with a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera. Out of the box, the phone launches with MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

Redmi’s general manager, Lu Weibing, recently posted that the phone has scored over 1.35 million points on AnTuTu.

Redmi K60

Redmi K60 will likely feature the same display as Redmi K60 Pro, which will feature a 6.67-inch OLED panel with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood, which doesn’t lag far behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in terms of performance. It’s not clear if this model will offer his 30W wireless charging, but the battery is expected to be 5,000mAh in size and support 67W fast charging.

For photography, the Redmi K60 has a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor on the back. The front camera is likely to be a 16MP snapper.Out of the box, the phone launches with his MIUI 14 based on Android 13. It is possible that this model will enter the global market as the Poco F5.

Redmi K60e

According to the company, the Redmi K60e is positioned as a “flagship with lightweight performance”. Little is known about this device at the moment, apart from the fact that it will be cheaper than the other He two models. In addition, Xiaomi also plans to launch Redmi K60 Gaming, similar to his Redmi K50 Gaming last year.

