free fire redemption code: Garena Free Fire MAX redemption code (December 24th): win awesome outfits and weapons





With Christmas fast approaching, you may not have time to play games this weekend. As a result, your ranking will not drop, but you may miss out on many cool rewards. And it’s never fun to miss out on rewards, let alone celebrate special skins and accessories that may never appear in the game again. , extras and more cool stuff.

Redeem these codes for a chance to win a spirited Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Box, Rebel Weapon Loot Box, Diamond Voucher, Fire Head Hunting Parachute, and more. These codes are available for up to 12 hours and the first 500 users can redeem the codes. So users need to hurry before the code is exhausted.

Here is a list of valid alphanumeric codes for December 24, 2022:

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF119MB3PFA5

FF10617KGUF9

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF1164XNJZ2V

X99TK56XDJ4X

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

B6IYCTNH4PV3

ZRJAPH294KV5

SARG886AV5GR

YXY3EGTLHGJX

How to redeem Open Chrome and go to the official sports rewards redemption website.

Log in with Facebook, Twitter, Google, or VK ID.

Then copy the above code and paste it into the text content field.

To continue,[確認]Click. Gold and Diamonds are automatically added to your account pocket.

Once the code is redeemed, the player can proceed to the Game Vault, where the Game Wall will be displayed. You can also enter gold and diamonds as payment for these codes. Garena Free Fire Max redemption codes can be used to purchase in-game items such as Insurgent Academy Weapon Loot Crates, Rebellion Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond His Vouchers, and parachutes like the Fireplace Head.FAQ

How long is the Free Fire redemption code valid? The Free Fire redemption code is only valid for 24 hours and can only be used on the official website to earn rewards.

Do Free Fire releases redeem codes daily? The developers of the Garena Free Fire Max game update these codes daily.

Disclaimer: This content is produced by an external agency. The views expressed herein are those of their respective authors/groups and do not represent the views of The Economic Times (ET).

