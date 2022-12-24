[OPINION] Creativity and innovation in scientific research





Experts argue that creativity begins with a foundation of knowledge, learning a specialty, and mastering a mindset. In addition, creativity can be developed through experimentation, investigation, questioning assumptions, using imagination, and synthesizing information. It is said that the more you train and the wider the scope of your training, the higher the potential for creative output.

Having conducted biomedical research at the bench level in both private and government laboratories, I have had the opportunity to observe first-hand the specific conditions that I believe are some of the factors that drive creativity and innovation in the workplace. We hope that by sharing selected insights on this topic, we can help scientists, research managers, and science policy makers focus on improving the quality of research output.

Given that creativity is learnable, it can be influenced by the environment as it is personal and to some extent self-directed and obviously involves external forces to evolve. In this way, a creative and innovative mindset can be defined as the “self” and its external enablers, especially those that originate from or are exerted by research institutions (hereafter referred to as “institutional factors”). It can be said that it is born as a product of the interaction between and “Government,” which has comprehensive authority and influence over both governmental and private research and academic institutions.

For the purposes of this discussion, self-factors refer to the personal attributes, background achievements, and internal motivations inherent in an individual. Institutional factors include the physical facilities and equipment of a research or academic institution and its policies, management and value systems. Government refers to the entire executive, legislative, and administrative body of government. It serves as a premier strategist, pioneer/leader, investor, resource integrator and overall enabler of technology development on a national scale.

self factor

Quality Education, Training, or Achievement Background People with relevant relevant academic or professional backgrounds or achievements are preferred starting points for conducting creative research.

Practical Work Ethics It is often the case that no scientist has achieved a high level of achievement in his field without thousands of hours of hands-on effort on the bench.

Age Younger researchers are usually more impressive and generally have more opportunities for career development, so research institutes, in terms of postgraduate education or critical training, are looking for candidates within the 20+ and 30+ age groups. We need to focus on expanding the number of promising researchers. A fundamental field for pursuing independent research goals.

An Extraordinary Passion for Science A “fire in the belly” that fuels passion to pursue and achieve goals is a product of natural human tendencies, conditioned by the environment, coupled with healthy curiosity. This constitutes a basic platform for cultivating creativity and suitability for research activities. You don’t have to be intellectually exceptional to be a scientific achiever. From my own observations, it only takes an average mind with an out-of-the-box mindset, extraordinary perseverance, and a drive for excellence guided by a wealth of common sense.

Cultivate Downtime Habits Routinely setting aside time to think in a quiet place away from sensory distractions and pressures explores the subtle or as-yet-unseen interrelationships between ideas and observations. It could be a way to

institutional factors

Intellectual Fostering through Post-Graduation Training and Education In the current situation in the Philippines, well-developed professional training and education programs for technical staff are a prerequisite for any research institute. Researchers without professional training generally have a narrower conceptual space to explore and formulate new ideas. The mind is the vine, so to speak, but technical know-how (the product of intellectual preparation and nurturing) acts as a pre-built lattice upon which the mind climbs to produce the fruits of creativity and innovation. No lattice, no creative output. This analogy resonates with the idea that creativity begins with basic knowledge. Hence the often repeated saying that the science of chance favors a properly prepared mind.

Maximize opportunities for learning, formulating, or testing theories and hypotheses Institutions should encourage attendance at scientific conferences and conferences whenever possible (especially now with the boom in online venues) . State-of-the-art concepts and methods not yet found in the literature. Oral presentation or publication of a paper in a journal is an ancillary tool that helps experts in the relevant subject matter validate or improve the science behind their research.

Strategic Alliances with External Institutions Cooperation between academia and industry is the norm for developing new products in developed countries. A similar collaboration, rarely seen in the Philippines, should be extended across the industrial sector.

State-of-the-art “hard” research components (facilities, equipment, non-consumables) If training is state-of-the-art, research infrastructure should be state-of-the-art as well. The role of institutions that provide the latest facilities and equipment in sync with human resource development is essential. You can’t even talk about doing research, let alone creativity, without adequate facilities and equipment.

Access to ‘soft’ research components (or consumables and informational resources) Creativity requires translating ideas into reality, but when real materials such as reagents and consumables are inadequate or absent, this Impossible. On the other hand, the rapid generation of data that can build the momentum and enthusiasm to jump the board toward creativity and innovation by making materials and information rapidly available for proof-of-concept studies of innovative ideas. It will be possible.

Facilitate self-study through hands-on research The wealth of information made possible by the digital age has made self-study possible using online scientific journals, protocols, or monographs. Overcoming technical challenges in this context fosters creativity and promotes unique techniques. Preferably, mentors should be made available to guide researchers along this learning path.

Autonomous space in project management Research institutions need to provide researchers with autonomy over technical and administrative issues that directly affect the quality of research output. Bird-free researchers tend to be more creative. With freedom, we tend to push our own technological boundaries that can open doors to discovery.

Streamlining the procurement process for government-funded projects. The current procurement process for government-funded R&D projects is very hampering for aspiring researchers. Significant efforts need to be made to overhaul current time-consuming procurement systems that hinder timely responses to public health emergencies. Importantly, the legal hurdles to direct sourcing of materials that are only available from abroad should be addressed by science policy makers and legislators.

Extra funds to explore unexpected R&D outcomes Breakthroughs can come unexpectedly, and to maintain momentum and maximize available time, especially among final-year graduate students. , it is best to validate immediately. Budget flexibility can therefore be a huge boost to creativity. This would be very difficult, if not impossible, with the current government funding system.

Adoption of Private Enterprise Thinking by Government Agencies Except in the development of orphan drugs and similar cases where public health and well-being supersede profitability objectives, government agencies should You should also have the intuition of a venture capitalist or marketing entity.

Positive personnel management policy The longer you work on a research topic, the more likely you are to produce groundbreaking research. Long tenure is usually associated with a healthy work environment, but not in a toxic one. We cannot expect creativity to flourish among researchers demoralized by long-standing work-related issues such as work-life imbalance, unfair policies, and lack of training. Credentials awarded based on actual achievements can boost self-confidence, relationships with colleagues and superiors, self-esteem, tenure, and creativity.

government

It is difficult to overestimate the crucial role of government as a leader in technological development. Due to the generally very low interest in technology investment and entrepreneurial scientific literacy among Filipino investors and companies, the government has defaulted to open the door to various stakeholders (investors, manufacturers or policy makers). ) to take on the role of first mover to incentivize investment in technology products. On the other hand, individual researchers or research groups/institutions) become stable and productive partnerships. Without these cross-industry collaborations, all revolutionary breakthroughs in science, no matter how great, would be difficult to incorporate into institutional policies and practices, be adopted by the general public, or be of benefit to humanity. commercial products and processes.

The last few decades have seen outdated science policies by national governments allocating very small annual R&D budgets that are out of step with the rapid pace of technological progress elsewhere in the world and the needs of our economies. rice field. It is true that the Philippines is one of the countries with the lowest research and development costs in the world. Without urgent government financial and institutional reforms moving forward, most of the key innovation drivers outlined in Stimulating scientific and technological creativity will not be realized.

Allocating sufficient research funding, however, does not automatically equate to producing creative research. Rather, in my view, it is the confluence of the aforementioned set of factors that together create an environment conducive to creative thinking and innovation. We live in an imperfect world, so not all the key determinants of creativity are always present. But when more of these factors are put in and maintained over time, we can reasonably expect to create a more favorable environment for innovative science.

Evolution of the creative mind

Creativity does not develop in a vacuum. It requires a researcher in a real-world setting where creativity skills can be evolved by many external factors, but nurturing creativity requires setting the conditions that allow it to do something good. It’s not his one-off business of waiting until things happen. Given that creativity is a time-bound concept, the researcher’s mind must be carefully nurtured over time. Uneven funding and logistical support, patchy career development programs, and workplace policy issues are examples of undesirable factors that stifle creativity. The ephemeral journey to scientific breakthroughs can take years, unless cut short by serendipity. It’s time to apply your toolset and unlock the portal to discovery. Rappler.com

Dr. Faustino Icatlo Jr. is a former senior researcher at a Japanese biotechnology company. He is currently working on his COVID-19 diagnosis for humans at the Institute of Tropical Medicine and the African Swine Fever Antibody Project at De La Salle University. Author Contact: [email protected]

Dr. Faustino Icatlo Jr. is a former senior researcher at a Japanese biotechnology company. He is currently working on his COVID-19 diagnosis for humans at the Institute of Tropical Medicine and the African Swine Fever Antibody Project at De La Salle University. Author Contact: [email protected]

