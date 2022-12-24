How Reindeer Eyes Change to Give Twilight Visions in Winter





Reindeer have long influenced Christmas traditions, but Robert Fosbury writes that they can also influence technology and science.

Reindeer are loved around the world for their dark, expressive eyes, majestic horns, and magical association with Santa Claus.

Arctic reindeer, like their main predators, wolves, are very well adapted to snow-covered habitats, with temperatures dropping to minus 50 degrees Celsius and less daylight hours in winter. .

Reindeer have a second layer of fur and wide crescent-shaped hooves that allow them to dig steadily through snow. And, as our new research shows, their eyes undergo physical changes as the seasons change, allowing them to see clearly in the twilight of long winters.

Midwinter in the Arctic is dark or twilight all day when the sun is below the horizon. Reindeer must brush the snow-covered ground with their hooves, horns and muzzles to locate and discover their winter food, lichens. Lichens are abundant in the Arctic and are an ideal food source that reindeer can find wherever they go.

twilight is special

When wolves hunt, reindeer feed at twilight. However, twilight has a unique quality that distinguishes between day and night. It is a very blue color with very little green, yellow or orange.

This is because the sunlit earth’s ozone layer below the horizon acts as a filter over the sky, absorbing almost all light except blue light at twilight.

Sunlight travels longer distances in the atmosphere, passing horizontally through the ozone layer. This ozone blue is different from the clear daytime sky blue caused by the scattering of sunlight by air molecules.

Artists refer to this time after sunset as the “blue hour,” but our eyes tend to adapt to the slowly changing colors and we tend not to notice it. As darkness approaches, our vision switches from relying on the cone receptors that provide color vision to using the more sensitive rods that are colorblind.

In winter, twilight can last more than a third of the day in polar habitats. Both wolves and reindeer have a “mirror” behind their retinas that increases their sensitivity to Arctic twilight. When light enters the eye and travels through the retina, not all of it is detected and absorbed by specialized neurons called photoreceptors.

Instead, the mirror reflects it through the retina a second time, where more light is detected. see.

This is an advantage in low light, as animals rely more on visual contrast and movement than on visual sharpness. Mirrors called tapetum lucidum (shining carpet) have evolved independently in many animals. Important exceptions include humans and birds of prey, which require sharp images.

Eyes that change with the seasons

In our study, we compared the eyes of reindeer that died in the summer with specimens of reindeer that died in the winter.

Reindeer’s eyes have been shown to undergo unique seasonal changes in tapetum, changing color, reflecting a golden turquoise light in summer and a deep blue in winter. fur reflects less blue than other colors, so it appears darker against a snowy landscape.

The reindeer’s tapetum uses the same structure that creates the iridescent wings of the peacock, the bright blue wings of the morpho butterfly, and the flashes of color in opal gemstones. This is called structural coloring.

In the reindeer tapetum, these structures are very fine fibers of collagen that are too small to be seen under a light microscope, similar to muscle structures but thinner. Imagine these fibers as a number of pencils neatly stacked in a hexagonal pattern inside a transparent box.

Add enough water to fill the gaps and reduce the scale to about 1 in 40,000, and the box will reflect blue light. This represents the winter tapetum.

For a summer tapetum, increase the amount of water tenfold and double the depth of the box. At this small scale, the fibers maintain a roughly hexagonal pattern, but with more gaps between them.

This change is thought to be caused by pressure changes in the reindeer’s eyes that occur in summer and winter.

Possibly inspired by reindeer

Another way to think about it is that the reindeer’s eyes are like having summer tires and winter tires. In very cold conditions deflate the tires to increase traction on ice. The reindeer releases fluid from its tapetum to give it a better view of its surroundings.

This discovery may help engineers create products that change the reflected color. The opportunities are endless.

Rather than using pigment-based paints, surfaces coated with reflective nanostructures similar to reindeer tapetum can be used to change color by altering the separation of a scaled-down ‘pencil’ that reflects light.

For example, you can adjust the separation to change the color of your car. Unlike many pigments, these structural paints do not fade over time.

Reindeer have long influenced Christmas traditions around the world, but now they can influence technology and science.

Robert AE Fosbury

Astrophysicist Robert AE Fosbury spent nearly 30 years at the European Space Agency, working on the early days of the Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope. He is now an honorary astronomer at the European Southern Observatory.

After retiring, Fosbury became Professor Emeritus of the Institute of Ophthalmology at University College London. Here he works with a multidisciplinary team to study the interaction of light and biology and has a lifelong interest in the mechanisms of natural coloration.

10 things you should know. It arrives straight to your weekday inbox. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of important science and technology news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siliconrepublic.com/innovation/reindeer-eyes-transform-winter-twilight-vision The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos